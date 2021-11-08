Ralph Lauren Corporation Welcomes US Regenerative Cotton Fund Selection As AIM for Climate Innovation Sprint Partner at COP26

The selection complements several of the Company’s commitments to the United Nations Climate Change Conference

NEW YORK, November 8, 2021 / 3BL Media / – Ralph Lauren Corporation today welcomed the selection of U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund as an innovation sprint partner of the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a joint initiative created by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to support investments in climate-smart agriculture over the next five years. The selection was announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on November 2, 2021.

“We must come together as a global community to meet the challenges of today so that future generations will inherit a world filled with natural beauty and inspiration. That’s why we strive to achieve our Net Zero goal, and that’s why the US Regenerative Cotton Fund, established through a partnership between the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation and the Soil Health Institute, complements our goals. We are honored to have this work recognized as an AIM for Climate Innovation sprint partner, ”said Patrice Louvet, President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation.

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation awarded an inaugural grant to the Soil Health Institute to launch the US Regenerative Cotton Fund, a one-of-a-kind initiative to support long-term sustainable cotton production in the United States, with the goal of eliminating one million metric tonnes of the carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) of the atmosphere by 2026. The US Regenerative Cotton Fund is supported by a $ 5 million grant from the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation.

Recently, the Company also adhered to a series of commitments reflecting the scope and mission of COP26 which underline the continued efforts of its Global citizenship and sustainability goals. They understand:

We Mean Business Coalition – G-20 Climate Statement : Aligned with recent announcement To achieve zero net global greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and value chain by 2040, the Ralph Lauren Corporation signed a statement encouraging G-20 countries to strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions reducing global emissions by at least half by 2030 and committing to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. Additional details can be found here.

Clean Energy Demand Initiative: In order to use company scale to create impact, Ralph Lauren Corporation actively advocates for cost-effective and robust clean energy supply options in several key global markets where the company operates or sources its products. Additional details can be found here.

Textile Grant – Preferential Tariff Project: As a member of the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action and the Textile Exchange, the Ralph Lauren Corporation signed a policy statement issued to all countries participating in COP26 requesting that Policy makers are working closely with the clothing, textile and footwear industry to develop thoughtful trade policy mechanisms, particularly those that would promote the adoption of environmentally friendly materials and achieve the Textile Exchange industry target of a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the pre-spinning phase of fiber and textile material production, in accordance with the Agreement de Paris An agreement. Additional details can be found here.

Each of these engagements is inspired by Ralph Lauren’s core goal of inspiring the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style, which has guided his vision for design and the way he has operated his business for more. 50 years old. Additionally, these efforts all build on the company’s work to invent, foster and scale sustainable innovation through partnerships and investments, including its work with Natural Fiber Welding Inc. and Color on demand, and aligns with its commitment to the climate goals identified in the Paris Agreement.

ABOUT RALPH LAURENRalph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: Apparel, Footwear & Accessories, Home, Fragrance and Hospitality. For over 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The company’s brands, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others, make up one of the most popular product families. most recognized in the world. consumer brands. For more information, visit https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

ABOUT DESIGN THE CHANGEDesign the Change, the strategy of Ralph Lauren Corporation, is both a commitment and a journey to create a positive impact in society. It is based on our belief that with our industry, we can make the change required for a more sustainable and equitable future for all. Design the Change is rooted in commitments that will move forward in our three focus areas: creating timeless style, protecting the environment and defending better lives, and it is backed by ambitious goals that guide the work of the company in the field of citizenship and sustainable development. Ralph Lauren is a signatory to the We Are Still In declaration and the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, pledging to limit our emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The Company is also a member of the G7 Fashion Pact, a group of fashion leaders working to stop global warming, restore biodiversity and protect the oceans. For more information, visit our company website.

