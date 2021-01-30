World
Rally funded by major Trump donors that preceded the US Capitol riot: report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: An heir to the Publix Super Markets The channel donated around $ 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of the former president Donald trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The Journal said funding for Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a leading donor to Trump’s 2020 campaign, was facilitated by the far-right show’s host. Alex jones. He said his money paid for the lion’s share of the rally of around $ 500,000 at Ellipse Park where Trump spoke and urged his supporters to “fight back.”
More than 135 people were arrested in connection with the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, have died.
According to the Journal, Jones personally pledged more than $ 50,000 in seed money for the rally in exchange for a niche of his choosing. Jones, who has publicized discredited conspiracy theories, has hosted leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two extremist groups that played prominent roles in the riot, in his popular radio and internet video broadcasts , according to the newspaper.
Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fancelli could not be reached immediately for comment.
In a Twitter post, Publix Super Markets said that Fancelli is not an employee of the chain, “and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does it represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on the shares. by Mrs. Fancelli. ”
The Journal said funding for Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a leading donor to Trump’s 2020 campaign, was facilitated by the far-right show’s host. Alex jones. He said his money paid for the lion’s share of the rally of around $ 500,000 at Ellipse Park where Trump spoke and urged his supporters to “fight back.”
More than 135 people were arrested in connection with the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, have died.
According to the Journal, Jones personally pledged more than $ 50,000 in seed money for the rally in exchange for a niche of his choosing. Jones, who has publicized discredited conspiracy theories, has hosted leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two extremist groups that played prominent roles in the riot, in his popular radio and internet video broadcasts , according to the newspaper.
Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fancelli could not be reached immediately for comment.
In a Twitter post, Publix Super Markets said that Fancelli is not an employee of the chain, “and is neither involved in our business operations, nor does it represent the company in any way. We cannot comment on the shares. by Mrs. Fancelli. ”
Source link