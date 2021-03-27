Rail traffic resumes after fatal crash in southern Egypt

TAHTA, Egypt (AP) – Rail traffic resumed in southern Egypt on Saturday, authorities said a day after two trains collided, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 others.

The collision of two passenger trains in Sohag province, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of fatal accidents involving the country’s ailing railways.

An Associated Press video reporter at the scene saw the railroad reopen early Saturday. Authorities had replaced the railroad tracks in the area where the collision took place. The damaged tracks and destroyed cars were on the side of the tracks.

The two trains collided in the city of Tahta on Friday, causing two cars to derail and tip onto their side.

Railway officials first said someone had activated the emergency brakes on one of the trains, which was heading for the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said, however, that no cause had been determined.

Egypt’s rail system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures indicate that there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the country’s railroad chief.

In the same year, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said the government needed around 250 billion Egyptian pounds ($ 14.1 billion) to overhaul the rail system. The remarks came a day after a passenger train collided with a freight train, killing at least 12 people.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash occurred in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on a train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.