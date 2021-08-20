Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open, will miss rest of 2021

This year, after losing in the semi-final of Roland-Garros to Novak Djokovic, Nadal did not play at Wimbledon or the Olympics as he tried to solve his foot problem. He returned to action in Washington this month, but his movement was clearly still affected by the injury as he beat Jack Sock in his opener, then lost to Lloyd Harris in the next round. Nadal traveled to Toronto but withdrew from the Masters 1000 event there and returned home to Spain to assess his options.

“I needed to speak with my family, with my team and with my doctors especially to understand what is going on,” the fourth Nadal said on Friday. “But the foot is not the right way today and over the past year I haven’t been able to train and prepare like I need to to be competitive at the level I want to be. So had to make this decision, but I am convinced that I will recover 100% and that I can fight again for the most important things. “

Nadal’s left foot condition initially hampered him on tour during the 2004 season when he was 17, forcing him to miss much of the season on clay. This delayed his Roland Garros debut until 2005, when he won the first of his record 13 singles titles at Roland Garros.

But Nadal’s foot started to trouble him again in October 2005 at the Madrid Open. He explained that doctors determined it was a congenital problem: a deformity of a small bone in his foot. He was also told that he might not play professional tennis again. But at 19, Nadal found a way to reduce the stress on the bones with bespoke insoles and returned to action in 2006, winning five titles including Roland Garros.

“The injury is nothing new,” Nadal said on Friday. “It’s the same injury I’ve had since 2005. At that point, the doctors were very negative about my future career, but honestly I was able to have a career that I never dreamed of, so i am confident i will recover again and if the foot gets better i am glad my tennis and mentality are back soon you can be sure i will fight every day to make this happen.