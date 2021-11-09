Radical overhaul of drug policies puts human rights in equation

A new analysis of global drug policies examines how countries’ drug policies and implementation align with United Nations principles on human rights, health and development. Credit: Michael Longmire / Unsplash

BRATISLAVA, Nov. 09 (IPS) – A ‘radically innovative’ new analysis of global drug policies has exposed the full impact of repressive drug laws and their implementation on millions of people around the world, reported declared the civil society groups behind its creation.

The first Global Drug Policy Index (GDPI) www.globaldrugpolicyindex.net, developed by the Harm Reduction Consortium (HRC) – a collaboration of civil society groups – ranks countries according to their drug policies against a series of indicators related to health, development and rights of man.

HRC groups say it is the first such tool to document, measure and compare national drug policies and their implementation around the world.

And the results of the first index underscored how even the top-ranked countries fail to align their policies and implementation with United Nations principles on human rights, health and development.

Ann Fordham, director of the International Drug Policy Consortium (IDPC), which helped create the index, told IPS: “The message is that no country is doing well. They all have a huge margin for improvement. “

HRC organizations say that for decades it has been difficult to determine how well or poorly governments are doing on drug policy.

So far, many governments have measured the “success” of drug policies not by health, development and human rights outcomes, but rather by prioritizing indicators such as the number of people. imprisoned for drug offenses, the volume of drugs seized or the number of hectares of drug crops eradicated.

The net result, according to drug law reform groups, is a serious lack of accountability for the repressive approaches to drugs favored by many governments and which marred the lives of millions of people, invariably among the most vulnerable and marginalized populations.

But they believe the GDPI will change that.

It uses 75 indicators covering five major dimensions of drug policy: criminal justice, extreme responses, health and harm reduction, access to internationally controlled drugs and development.

Thirty countries – the HRC plans to expand the project to include more states in the future – receive a score in each of these five areas and are ranked with an overall score out of 100.

Scores are decided not only on existing data but, above all, on local expert perspectives on policy implementation.

According to the team behind the index methodology, this helped create a more accurate picture of how people were affected by a given state’s drug policies and objectively quantify the effects of their drug policies. Implementation.

Professor David Bewley-Taylor, from Swansea University, told IPS: “Our work was a deliberate effort to include affected communities at the heart of the index. This helps challenge lazy assumptions about countries’ drug policies and adds nuance to the drug policy debate.

His colleague Dr Matthew Wall added: “Even with the best data records, there can be gaps. Because we were working with civil society, we could get additional data, get an on-the-ground assessment of policy implementation.

“Without the perspectives of civil society, something would have been missing, especially in measuring implementation equity in some areas, for example, access to harm reduction treatment. “

Some of the findings of the index highlighted the disastrous impact of policy implementation on communities.

It showed that a militarized and repressive approach to drug control remains prevalent around the world, with lethal force by the military or police being reported in half of the countries studied. Drug law enforcement is also primarily targeting non-violent offenses, especially people who use drugs.

Meanwhile, to some extent, in all countries, there is a disproportionate impact of drug control on people marginalized based on gender, ethnicity and socio-economic status.

The index also highlighted the sometimes significant gaps between policy and its implementation, and how some countries do well in some areas but poorly in others.

For example, by ensuring access to controlled medicines, countries like India, Indonesia, Mexico and Senegal score high on policy but score 0/100 for actual availability for those who need it. .

He also found that inequalities run deep in global drug policies, with the top five countries scoring three times as high as the bottom five. According to the report, this is in part due to the colonial legacy of the approach of the “war on drugs”.

While Norway led the index, even it did not perform well in all areas and got an overall score of 74/100. The median score in the 30 index countries was only 48/100.

Campaigners believe that by defining the ‘success’ of countries’ drug policies in terms of human rights, health and development indicators, and in particular because it involves data collected from it As an implementation experience on the ground, the index can be a powerful tool in trying to persuade governments to change their approach to drugs.

“The Global Drug Policy Index is nothing less than a radical innovation,” said Helen Clark, chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy and former Prime Minister of New Zealand .

“Good, accurate data is power, and it can help us end the ‘war on drugs’ sooner rather than later. “

Writing in the foreword to the report, she added: “For policymakers wishing to understand the consequences of drug control, as well as those seeking to hold governments to account, the index highlights critical aspects of drug control. drug policies that have been historically neglected. , such as the intersection of drug policy and development, or the differentiated impacts of drug law enforcement on ethnic groups, indigenous peoples, women and the poorest members of society.

The Companion Report for the Index illustrates the effects of drug policies on communities, including real-life stories of people who use drugs, often documenting the stigma, violence and persecution that drug users face as a result of repressive drug policies and their implementation.

It also contains a series of recommendations for governments, including calls for an end to violence, arbitrary detention, extreme sentences and disproportionate sentences, and the promotion of access to health, medicines and services. risk reduction and a long-term development approach for marginalized people. communities around the world.

However, it is unclear to what extent the GDPI would influence policymakers in countries where repressive drug policies have been the norm for decades and where regimes have repeatedly resisted calls for reform.

Groups campaigning for drug law reform in Belarus, for example, which has some of the world’s most repressive laws and notoriously harsh implementation, told IPS that it is little The index likely changes the regime’s legislation, nor its intransigent approach to drug use. .

Piotr Markielau from Legalize Belarus told IPS: “This index is a great idea, but it is very unlikely to influence drug policy in Belarus or any other undemocratic country.”

But Fordham said that although the index has been ignored by policymakers in some states, it does not diminish its value.

“We appreciate that some countries will remain impervious to our efforts, but we hope the index will at least spark a conversation about the metrics used to measure drug policies.

“We must continue to bang the drums and highlight repressive drug policies and the damage they do.”

She added: “Governments don’t like accountability on this, so we expect some pullback on the index. But one thing I’m proud of with the index is the incredibly robust methodology that has been used. It’s very thoughtful work, and it will put us on a solid footing when we speak to governments. “

