Racist fresco puts Tate galleries in stalemate

LONDON – Since Tate Britain reopened last month after a five-month pandemic shutdown, the museum has been in turmoil. Masked visitors once again roamed its galleries, halls and atrium, enjoying the huge collection of British art, from 16th-century portraits to contemporary installations.

Yet one room remains off-limits, and not because of coronavirus restrictions. The doors to the museum’s basement restaurant are closed and a sign outside says it “will remain closed until further notice”.

The walls of the restaurant are decorated with a 55-foot-long mural titled “The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats,” painted by British artist Rex Whistler. The epic work, commissioned in the 1920s to attract diners, depicts a party of horse hunting through a landscape of soaring mountains, ornamental gardens, castles and Chinese pagodas in search of unicorns, leopards and other careers. exotic. “Mr. Whistler’s fun mural will make the Tate Gallery’s London crumpets and buns even more digestible,” said Lord D’Abernon, Chairman of the Tate Board of Directors, in a speech at the unveiling of the mural in 1927.

Two small sections of the work, each a few inches wide, were not mentioned by D’Abernon at the time, but they now weigh heavily on Tate administrators. One shows an elegantly dressed white woman dragging a troubled black boy by a rope; in another, the boy runs to follow behind a horse-drawn cart, tied with a collar around his neck.