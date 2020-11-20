Racial discrimination ages black Americans faster, finds 25-year family study

November 20 (IPS) – I am part of a the research team who has followed more than 800 black American families for nearly 25 years. We found that people who reported experiencing high levels of racial discrimination as young adolescents had significantly higher levels of depression in their 20s than those who didn’t. This high depression, in turn, manifested itself in their blood samples, which revealed accelerated aging at the cellular level.

Our research is not the first to show Black Americans are living sicker lives and dying younger than other racial or ethnic groups. The experience of constant and accumulated stress due to racism throughout an individual’s life can wear down and destroy the body. literally ?? get under the skin ?? affect health.

These results highlight how the stress of racism, especially experienced early in life, can affect the mental and physical health disparities seen among black Americans.

Why is this important

While reports of black American women, men and children killed as a result of racial injustice persist, our research into the effects of racism continues to have important implications.

COVID-19 has been labeled a ?? stress pandemic ?? for black populations which are disproportionately affected due to factors such as poverty, unemployment and lack of access to health care.

In 2019, the The American Academy of Pediatrics identified racism as having a profound impact on the health of children, adolescents, emerging adults and their families. Our results support this conclusion ?? and show the need for society to really think about the lifelong impact racism can have on a black child’s ability to thrive in the United States

How we do the job

the Family and Community Health Study, established in 1996 at Iowa State University and the University of Georgia, studies how stress, neighborhood characteristics, and other factors affect black American parents and their children throughout their lifetimes. Participants were recruited from rural, suburban and metropolitan communities. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, this research is the largest study of African American families in the United States, with 800 participating families. The researchers collected data ?? including self-reported questionnaires on experiences of racial discrimination and depressive symptoms ?? every two to three years. In 2015, the team also started taking blood samples to assess participants ?? risks of heart disease and diabetes, as well as biomarker tests that predict the early onset of these diseases.

We used a technique that examines a person’s age at the cellular level relative to their chronological age. We found that some young people were older at the cellular level than one would expect based on their chronological age. Racial discrimination largely explains this variation, suggesting that such experiences accelerated aging.

Our study shows how vital it is to think about how mental and physical health issues are interconnected.

And after

Some of the next steps in our work are to focus more narrowly on the accelerated aging process. We’ll also look at resilience and early-life interventions that could potentially compensate for and prevent declining health in black Americans.

Due to COVID-19, the next scheduled blood sample collection has been postponed until at least the spring of 2021. The original children in this study will be in their thirties and late thirties and could suffer from chronic illnesses as a result. age, in part, to accelerated aging.

Through continued research, my colleagues and I hope to identify ways to interrupt the harmful effects of racism so that black lives matter and can thrive.

Sierra carter, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Georgia State University

