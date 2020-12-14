R & D expenditure: how to increase it and why

CANBERRA, Australia, December 14 (IPS) – Economic growth is the proven method for raising living standards and, if not accompanied by sharp increases in inequality, reducing poverty. Since World War II, economic growth has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, including in South Asia.

Raghbendra jha

Today, economic growth is largely the result of three factors: the accumulation of physical and human capital, labor force growth, and productivity growth. Obviously, the faster the rate of productivity growth, the higher the rate of economic growth, and the greater the importance of reducing poverty and improving living standards.

One of the surest ways to improve productivity growth is through research and development (spending on R&D). The table above contrasts the 2018 experience of two major Asian countries in this regard: India and South Korea. The two countries had comparable per capita incomes in 1950. Today, South Korea has achieved high income status while India is a low middle income country.

One of the reasons is the difference between the R&D spending of the two countries. As shown in the table above, Korea spends more than 6 times India on R&D as a percentage of individual GDP. The absolute value of R&D spending is higher in Korea, and this country has many more researchers per million inhabitants. The structure of R&D spending in the two countries is also interesting. The bulk of R&D spending in Korea is done by business while in India more than half of R&D spending is done by government, through tax revenue.

This implies that when public finances are tight, as they will be during the current pandemic, R&D spending will be reduced. In addition, funds administered by government may not be allocated as efficiently as those from private companies. Thus, in low-income countries, it is necessary to increase tax revenues in order to subsidize R&D.

In addition, agricultural productivity does not keep pace with urbanization and growth in food demand, and food demand is highly skewed, resulting in excessive food being destined for non-human consumption and wasting.

By 2050, more than two-thirds of the world’s population will live in metropolitan centers. At the same time, the world population is expected to grow from 7.7 billion in 2019-2020 to around 9.8 billion in 2050. This growth is expected to be largely concentrated in Africa and Asia with stagnant or even declining populations in many countries of the world. the OECD.

Source: http://uis.unesco.org/apps/visualizations/research-and-development-spending/

The world’s urban population grew by 411% between 1960 and 2018 – far more than the growth of the total population. In sub-Saharan Africa and the least developed countries, the urban population has more than increased tenfold.

Globally, cereal yield per hectare increased by 285% between 1961 and 2017, with much smaller increases in less well-off regions.

In many developing countries, the total population has grown at a much faster rate than agricultural output. These are some of the countries that will experience the fastest pace of urbanization. Therefore, there are real concerns about the prospects for food security in these countries.

Although cereal yield has increased, there is a substantial diversion of cereals for purposes other than human consumption, eg livestock. In the United States, in 2015, 36 percent of corn was used to feed animals and 75 percent of global soybean production was used to feed animals. Almost a third of the world’s arable land is used to grow crops to feed animals.

In 2015, 70 billion farm animals were raised for food. Over time, as global incomes rise, the consumption of meat and other animal products is likely to shift more.

The trend rate of agricultural productivity growth is around 1.5 percent per year, while the growth rate needed to achieve food security for all by 2050 is around 1.75 percent. This important gap must be closed. It is therefore imperative to stimulate agricultural R&D across the world, especially in developing countries.

The diversion of grain to feed farm animals should be reduced significantly. The consumption of crops by farm animals creates an externality, that is, a reduction in access to food for several million people. The market is unable to quantify this externality. A consumption tax on meat would serve this purpose. It is a market based solution.

The diversion of crops to the production of biomass, ethanol and other products should be limited by taxing these products. Revenues from these two taxes could be used to subsidize R&D in general and agriculture in particular to stimulate economic and food growth.

