QUOTES – UK Prime Minister Johnson says on Brexit trade talks: we are a long way off

LONDON, December 13 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain and the European Union remain very distant on key issues of Brexit trade talks, so people should be prepared for a no agreement on December 31.

Below are quotes from Johnson’s television statement:

“I’m afraid we are still very far away on some key points, but where there is life, there is hope, we will continue to discuss to see what we can do, the Kingdom. “Uni will certainly not walk away from the talks.”

“I have to repeat that the most likely thing now is of course that we have to prepare for WTO terms, Australia terms.”

“We are always happy to speak and move forward where we can, I think like I said, there is a deal to be made if our partners want to do that, but we remain very distant on these key issues.

“I reiterated my offer, that is, if it is necessary to speak to other capitals, then I am very happy to do so. The Commission is very determined to keep the negotiations as they were done, between us and the Commission, and that’s great. “

“If Ursula is optimistic, then that’s great. As far as I know, there are serious, very, very difficult issues that currently separate the UK from the EU.

“The best thing to do now, for everyone, is to follow all the work that has been done over the past four and a half years, colossal preparation in our ports all over the UK, get ready to negotiate on WTO terms.

“There is a clarity and a simplicity in this approach which has its own advantages. This is not where we wanted to go, but if we are to come up with this solution the UK is more than prepared.” “I think the UK should keep trying … we’re going to keep trying. And we’re going to try with all our hearts and be as creative as possible, but what we can’t do is compromise on this fundamental nature of what Brexit is, that we can control our laws, control our fisheries.

“It’s very, very simple, I think our friends got it and … we remain willing to talk and keep doing it, but in the meantime, let’s get ready for the WTO option. ” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)