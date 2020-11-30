Questions and answers: five years is enough time for a food revolution

Protecting and improving food systems will be vital to reducing the risk of people becoming food insecure, according to the United Nations. Credit: Sara Perria / IPS

BONN, Germany / BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, November 30 (IPS) – In March, after the World Health Organization first declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) activated a global corporate emergency mechanism for the first time. He had already written to all donor countries asking for $ 1.9 billion in seed funding and had started emergency procurement. His priority was to support life support first.

And as countries around the world embarked on unprecedented nationwide closures, including foreign travel bans, school and store closures, and indirect restrictions on local transportation and chain stores. food supply, WFP aimed to maintain open transport corridors for passengers and goods.

The United Nations agency, which won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, had already estimated that around 270 million people – increased by 135 million before COVID-19 – would become acutely food insecure if not assisted. In addition, 690 million people do not have enough to eat.

But in response to the development emergency, WFP noted that the pandemic was putting considerable strain on existing food systems.

Protecting and improving food systems will be vital in reducing the risk of people falling into food insecurity and enabling “a faster and more inclusive recovery,” the agency noted.

Tackling “the looming global food emergency and averting the worst effects of the pandemic, while seizing the opportunity to reset food systems,” is one of the goals of the upcoming online dialogue, ‘Reset the food system from farm to fork’, which will be hosted by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) and Food Tank on December 1.

“The current crisis shows us that we got it wrong somewhere along the way. We need to rethink the entire food system to move forward, ”said Edie Mukiibi, Vice President of Slow Food International and participant in the event.

President of the Barilla Group and of the BCFN, Guido Barilla. Courtesy: Barilla Group

Barilla Group and BCFN President Guido Barilla believes resetting food systems is possible in less than a decade: “We need a positive movement to accelerate, empower, refine and design a more sustainable future and make people aware – businesses, citizens, institutions – that another future is possible. “

“If there is one thing that the current situation has taught me, it is that no one wins alone and that it is necessary to build powerful new alliances, ”said Barilla, adding:“Another very important aspect is linked to the individual commitment of each of us.

Danielle Nierenberg, food systems advocate and founder of Food tank, a US food think tank, said that in doing so, smallholder farmers also play a key role.

“We need farmers in the decision-making roles and policies that affect them, whether it’s dealing with the pandemic, the climate crisis or creating more equity in the food system, by especially for women and girls.

“We need participatory research where farmers work with economists, researchers and extension workers to do research that will help them improve yields or develop their practices and use different types of technologies. Innovations are not often adopted because farmers do not participate, ”Nierenberg told IPS.

Excerpts from the interview with Barilla follow:

Inter Press Service (IPS): In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional pressure it has placed on the global food system, how can we move forward to ensure that the world’s people are fed sustainably ?

Guido Barilla (GB): The COVID-19 pandemic shows how interconnected we are all, not only with each other but also with the planet itself. This crisis is the latest example of the increasing pressure and expectations placed on the global food system – not only to feed us all, but to make sure we are well fed and to do so while looking after the environment, fighting against the climate crisis, and ensure that people’s livelihoods continue to be met.

Faced with this situation, we must have the courage to change – agribusiness companies, retailers, institutions, chefs, citizens – because there is no alternative to sustainability. We need to make radical choices and today we are here to build a truly transformative agenda for a sustainable and equitable future (contributing with our ideas and recommendations to the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit).

IPS: We only have 10 years to reach the United Nations 2030 Agenda. Is this enough time to change global food systems? And how can we do it in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic?

GB: From my point of view, 10 years is long enough to generate a revolution, and the next 5 years will be crucial. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from the current situation, it’s that no one wins alone and that you have to build powerful new alliances:

between generations, to find a common language and common goals to pursue;

among actors in the agrifood chain, to find common solutions to build a truly regenerative, restorative and resilient food system;

between rich and poor countries to call on governments for a global partnership for agriculture, food security and nutrition to promote better coordinated and coherent global action;

between civil society and the private sector, so as never to lose sight of the real needs of the people.