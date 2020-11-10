Questions and Answers: Escalating tensions in Ethiopia reinforce difficult refugee context

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ignored concerns Ethiopia could slide into civil war, even as reports of clashes between federal soldiers and loyalists in the Tigray region’s ruling party continued . Courtesy: GCIS

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 10 (IPS) – Already reeling from conflict, extreme weather events and increasing displacement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating tensions in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have placed the country on the brink of civil war and many look to Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to avert potential humanitarian catastrophe.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) called the prime minister an “illegitimate leader” after Abiy announced he would postpone elections due to the pandemic. The country’s parliament in turn declared the Tigray administration illegitimate and voted last week to dissolve it. Prime Minister Abiy confirmed that airstrikes had been carried out in the region and warned of further actions against military targets.

In a social media post on November 9, however, the prime minister ignored fears Ethiopia could slide into civil war, even as reports of clashes between federal soldiers and loyalists ruling party from the Tigray region continued.

Abiy’s statement comes less than a week after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “ grave concern ” at reports of violence and attacks against civilians, while calling to an “ inclusive dialogue ” to ease tensions.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has joined a growing number of organizations calling for dialogue to end the conflict. The NRC operates in seven regions of Ethiopia, including the northern Tigray region. The Council’s Regional Director for East Africa and Yemen, Nigel Tricks, spoke to IPS about the current refugee situation in Ethiopia and why the country can hardly afford a further escalation of violence.

Excerpts from the interview follow:

Inter Press Service (IPS): In your statement, you noted that the escalating tensions in Ethiopia add to an already precarious situation which includes massive displacement. What are some of the current humanitarian needs in Ethiopia?

Nigel Tricks (NT): Ethiopia has been a center of humanitarian response for some time; a situation caused by conflict and irregular weather conditions that have caused cyclical droughts and flooding. In 2020 alone, more than 19 million people across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance, a situation that has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to recurrent food crises, the UN estimates that 687,000 children will need treatment for severe acute malnutrition. On top of that, Ethiopia is home to 792,000 refugees, mostly from Somalia and South Sudan, as well as nearly two million internally displaced people. The country has also been affected by the recent Desert Locust infestation, which threatens to further worsen the food situation for millions of people.

More specifically in Tigray and according to the UN, more than two million people in the region are in need of some form of humanitarian aid, including 400,000 people who are food insecure or unable to meet their food needs. The region is also home to 96,000 refugees, or about 12% of the total number of refugees in Ethiopia.

IPS: What would increased tensions mean for the inhabitants of the Tigray region?

NT: Escalating tensions that could lead to conflict threaten the safety of thousands of people. Local communities and internally displaced persons and refugees hosted in the region are at risk of being caught up in violence. Conflict would also make it more difficult for vulnerable families, who already depend on aid, to safely exercise their right to access humanitarian assistance such as food, health and education, especially in the context of a global pandemic. As a result, more people will be forced to migrate, which puts them at different risks and makes them dependent on humanitarian aid.

IPS: You called for an end to military action. What do you think it would take now to dispel this situation?

NT: Concerted efforts between the national government and the leaders of the Tigray region will be essential to defuse the tensions. Given the country’s influence in the region, actors such as the African Union can also play a role in helping Ethiopia to find a lasting solution to the crisis and build greater regional stability. We would also like to see Ethiopia’s many friends in the wider international community offer their help to find a satisfactory outcome for all parties.

IPS: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Do you think this situation gives him the opportunity to live up to the ideals of this award and prove that a peaceful resolution is possible?

NT: Ethiopia in general has been seen as a beacon of reconciliation since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched reforms in the country in 2018. At the regional level, the country has also wielded significant regional influence for good. , for example in the peace processes in South Sudan. Ethiopian leaders, including regional and national authorities, now have the opportunity to focus their efforts on a peaceful resolution of the crisis and to avoid further violence.

IPS: The eyes of the world are on the election in the United States, but is it time for world leaders to address the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia?

NT: World leaders, including international governments, have played their part in supporting Ethiopia both in responding to the current humanitarian situation and in their national development efforts. However, the international community, including African regional leaders, should step up its commitment to help Ethiopia find peaceful solutions before there is a generalized conflict. The United States can make a difference. The way he communicates about the conflict in the coming days could help or reduce tensions.

IPS: The NRC has spoken out on the Ethiopian humanitarian situation. How do you do it in the future? Is it monitoring the situation and continuing to provide shelter and assistance on the ground or does it also mean preparing for a possible influx of refugees?

NT: NRC will continue to monitor the situation while fulfilling its humanitarian mandate across the country, including in the Tigray region where we have been working for several years. We will also work closely with government authorities as well as local and community organizations to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most effectively and that, if the situation demands it, we let us be sufficiently prepared to increase our response.