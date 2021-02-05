Questions and Answers: Documenting the effect of COVID-19 on the sexual and reproductive health of young people

A group of young people in Machinga, Malawi. During the COVID-19 pandemic, young people, especially young girls, face many challenges regarding their sexual and reproductive health. The global population of young people aged 10 to 24 is at an all-time high, with the majority – nearly 90% – living in developing countries. Credit: Charles Mpaka / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, February 5 (IPS) – With the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic complex layers of challenges When it comes to the issue of the sexual and reproductive health of young people, governments should prioritize documenting these effects for data collection purposes, the co-founder and chief executive officer told IPS in an interview. team of the Youth Alliance for Reproductive Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Countries need to document how COVID19 affects adolescents and young people during the time they have not been in school, increasing their risk of premarital sex and sexual violence as they are less protected in the community than at school. Mambo said. “With evidence-based data, countries will be able to develop a good plan and respond to this risk which is irreversible if not mitigating.”

Mambo spoke to IPS after the two-day “Not Without FP” virtual forum hosted by the International Conference on Family Planning. The forum hosted a wide range of panels with sessions on family planning, universal health coverage and the coronavirus pandemic.

But there are challenges beyond data collection, Sophia Sadinsky of the Guttmacher Institute told IPS. Sadinsky also spoke in the same panel with Mambo.

“Even with strong data, meeting sexual and reproductive health needs has been hampered by unrealized innovations in health care technologies and service delivery methods, including telehealth; the importance of these innovations has become much more pronounced in the context of the pandemic, ”she told IPS.

“While digital tools and remote service delivery can overcome some barriers to high quality care encountered in traditional health service settings – such as the perceived or actual lack of privacy or confidentiality , provider stigma and prejudice – there remains a significant gap in online access, especially by gender and geography, ”she added.

It echoed a point of view shared by Mambo during the panel where he pointed out that when young people do not have access to information on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), the results can slow the path to sexual and reproductive health. achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For example, Mambo said that many young girls in refugee camps have very little information about menstrual health. “We may not be able to achieve the SDGs if we do not support the power of young people,” he said.

Excerpts from his interview with IPS follow:

Inter Press Service (IPS): You mentioned the mental health problems that can arise from the issue of unwanted pregnancies. Can you share how this could have been affected more by COVID-19?

Simon Binezero Mambo (SBM): During the COVID-19 pandemic, young people – especially young girls – face many challenges regarding their sexual and reproductive health, including risky behaviors, sexual activity, substance abuse drugs and alcoholism, sexual violence and unwanted pregnancies.

On top of that, add the significant levels of stress related to the pandemic which has led to an increase in mental health issues. During this time, teenage mothers face a number of challenges, such as lack of a source of income, inability to find a good job, not getting the respect or support of friends and family. family members. Teenage mothers often face significant emotional trauma, with higher rates of suicidal ideation. COVID-19 adds more pressure and stress to an already stressful situation. We need to put in place more support mechanisms to prevent even more deaths during this pandemic.

IPS: In your panel, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions appeared quite often. SophiaSadinsky of the Guttmacher Institute cited 10 million unintended pregnancies each year due to lack of modern contraceptive use. How are unintended pregnancies a problem for SRHR youth?

SBM: On the one hand, the global youth population (aged 10-24) is at an all-time high, the majority – almost 90% – living in developing countries. We know that approximately 16 million adolescent girls (ages 15-19), mostly in low- and middle-income countries, give birth each year. Complications during pregnancy and childbirth are a leading cause of death for girls in this age group and all are unintended pregnancies due to the lack of information and services about contraceptives. This is a problem because when teenage girls get pregnant, they often drop out of school and lose the chance to develop marketable skills and get a good job. This has an impact on the economic growth of girls and their families, their communities and their countries.

IPS: Can you share how family planning in your current city has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

SBM: Family planning services have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Goma in eastern DRC. This is nothing new; We faced similar challenges during the 10th Ebola outbreak, when sexual activity among young people increased due to school closures and lack of socio-economic support. When there is no support, young people are more likely to engage in risky sex and family planning is not a priority as the focus is more on the pandemic itself. This puts adolescents and young people at high risk of contracting HIV and we are now seeing an increase in unplanned pregnancies among young girls who are at risk of missing the chance to return to school after COVID-19.

Young people need contraceptive services more than ever, but they are increasingly difficult to access due to lockdowns, fear of COVID-19, distance, cost, poor services and lack of support from governments and partners.

IPS: How can the involvement of young people be important in solving these sexual and reproductive health problems?

SBM: Youth participation means better decisions and increased efficiency. Evidence shows that policies and programs designed after consultation with users are more likely to be effective. By using youth participation you are more likely to get it right the first time and avoid wasting time and money on services that young people don’t want to use.

Youth participation contributes to the positive development of young people and research shows that young people who are supported to participate in decision-making are more likely to have increased confidence, to make positive career choices and to be more involved and responsible for the future.

Youth participation not only enables individuals to thrive, it also brings economic and social benefits to countries, as a healthy population is more likely to be productive and prosperous. This cohort represents a human power that could transform health and sustainable development.