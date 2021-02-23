World
Queen’s relative sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexual assault in UK – Times of India
LONDON: A relative of Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman at her ancestral home in Angus, Scotland.
Earl of Strathmore Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the son of a cousin of the 94-year-old British monarch, was discovered for breaking into the sleeping woman’s bedroom during an event he was hosting at Glamis Castle. The 34-year-old was sentenced to Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty. According to the BBC, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told court in Bowes-Lyon that he repeatedly ignored calls from his victim during the attack.
“Even now – a year later – she still has occasional nightmares and feels panicked about the sexual assault on your part. It also impacted his emotional well-being, ”Sheriff Carmichael said.
Last month, Bowes-Lyon apologized for his actions after pleading guilty, saying he felt “greatly ashamed” for causing “such distress to a guest in my house.”
He said he “drank to excess” on the night of the assault, although he noted that was “no excuse” for what had happened.
“I didn’t think I was able to behave like I did but I had to face it and take my responsibilities,” he said in court.
“Over the past year this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty as quickly as possible. My apologies go first and foremost to the woman concerned, but I would also like to apologize to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them, ”he says.
Previously, Dundee Sheriff Court had learned that the woman fled the castle the morning after the attack on February 13 last year and returned home to report the matter to police, after which Scottish police and police metropolitan were involved in the investigation. Earl’s defense attorney John Scott said his client had shown “real remorse”.
Glamis Castle is the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne, both of whom are part of the family of the Queen Mother – the late mother of Queen Elizabeth II.
Earl of Strathmore Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the son of a cousin of the 94-year-old British monarch, was discovered for breaking into the sleeping woman’s bedroom during an event he was hosting at Glamis Castle. The 34-year-old was sentenced to Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty. According to the BBC, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told court in Bowes-Lyon that he repeatedly ignored calls from his victim during the attack.
“Even now – a year later – she still has occasional nightmares and feels panicked about the sexual assault on your part. It also impacted his emotional well-being, ”Sheriff Carmichael said.
Last month, Bowes-Lyon apologized for his actions after pleading guilty, saying he felt “greatly ashamed” for causing “such distress to a guest in my house.”
He said he “drank to excess” on the night of the assault, although he noted that was “no excuse” for what had happened.
“I didn’t think I was able to behave like I did but I had to face it and take my responsibilities,” he said in court.
“Over the past year this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty as quickly as possible. My apologies go first and foremost to the woman concerned, but I would also like to apologize to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them, ”he says.
Previously, Dundee Sheriff Court had learned that the woman fled the castle the morning after the attack on February 13 last year and returned home to report the matter to police, after which Scottish police and police metropolitan were involved in the investigation. Earl’s defense attorney John Scott said his client had shown “real remorse”.
Glamis Castle is the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne, both of whom are part of the family of the Queen Mother – the late mother of Queen Elizabeth II.
Source link