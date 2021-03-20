World
Queen’s official birthday celebrations canceled for second year – Times of India
LONDON: The colors ceremony parade to celebrate the Queenof official birthday in June was canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 95 on April 21, is hosting a large annual public event on the second weekend in June – reserved for the celebration of the British monarch’s birthday.
Last year it had to be canceled due to the strict lockdown measures in place and was replaced with a parade reduced to Windsor Castle, where the Queen is based during the lockdown period, has been dubbed a “mini parade”. Officials are considering a similar plan for June 12 of this year.
“After consultation with the government and other concerned parties, it has been agreed that the Queen’s official parade, also known as Trooping the Color, will not take place this year in its traditional form in the center of London, “said a statement from Buckingham Palace.
Thousands of well-wishers usually fill central London to watch the Queen and members of the Royal family for the event, which stems from the traditional preparations for battle, when the colors (or flags) were worn (“in troop”) in line to be seen and recognized by the soldiers.
The full ceremony traditionally takes place at Horse Guards Parade in London and involves more than 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses. The event attracts thousands of spectators – largely friends and family of soldiers participating in the military show.
The Royal Family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowds in the mall leading to the palace.
