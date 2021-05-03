Queen says peace cannot be ‘taken for granted’ on Northern Ireland’s centenary

Parliament Buildings in Stormont, Belfast – Liam McBurney / PA

The Queen said the peace in Northern Ireland is a “credit to her people” as it marked the centenary of the province’s founding, but warned that reconciliation cannot be taken for granted.

In a warm personal message, Her Majesty, 95, recalled with “affection” her visit to Ireland with the Duke of Edinburgh ten years ago this month, revealing that she cherishes the memories and the spirit of goodwill they witnessed.

She said the peace process was an honor for leaders who had “the vision and courage to put reconciliation before division”, but that continued peace was “a credit to her people, on whose shoulders rests. the future”.

The Irish Government Act came into force on May 3, 1921, formalizing the partition of the island and retaining six counties of the former province of Ulster in the United Kingdom.

The anniversary comes at an eventful time, after the resignation last week of Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and premier of the province, who, alongside Brexit and Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for a second referendum on the independence in Scotland, has raised new questions about its governance and borders.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the village of Bushmills, Northern Ireland – POOL New / REUTERS

The province is also reeling from recent riots in loyalist areas and growing anger over Northern Ireland’s complex protocol.

The Queen said the anniversary recalled the ‘complex history’ of the UK and Ireland and provided an opportunity to ‘reflect on our solidarity and our diversity’.

“In Northern Ireland today there is, perhaps more than ever, a rich mix of identities, backgrounds and aspirations, and an outward-looking and optimistic state of mind,” said she declared.

“Northern Ireland’s political progress and the peace process are rightly attributed to a generation of leaders who had the vision and the courage to put reconciliation before division.

“But above all, continued peace is an honor for its people, on whose shoulders the future rests.”

Her Majesty added: “It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted and will require sustained courage and commitment.

“During my many visits to Northern Ireland, I have seen these qualities in abundance and look forward to seeing them again on future occasions.”

The Queen said she wanted to recognize “the important contribution made by our closest friends and neighbors to the success of Northern Ireland”.

She added: “I look back with fondness on the visit Prince Philip and I made to Ireland ten years ago this month. I cherish my many memories and the spirit of goodwill that I have seen firsthand.

“Across generations, the people of Northern Ireland choose to build an inclusive, prosperous and hopeful society, strengthened by the achievements of the peace process. May it be our common thread in the years to come.

“I send my best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland.”

It was signed “Elizabeth R”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said the UK government will continue to showcase ‘all the bright things’ Northern Ireland is bringing to the rest of the UK in a message to the country to mark its centenary.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter: ‘This is a very important national anniversary, marking the 100th anniversary of the entry into force of the Irish Government Act and the formation of the UK as we have it. know today.

“Throughout 2021, on the occasion of its centenary, the government will continue to showcase all the brilliant things Northern Ireland brings to the rest of the UK and the world, its world-class fintech industry and its research skills, its inspiring young people and its dynamic culture of the arts and sport.

“It is also important that we stop to reflect on the complex history of the past 100 years. People from all parts of Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the UK and around the world will approach this anniversary in different ways, with different perspectives.

“While this is a time for shared reflection, it is also an important opportunity to come together to celebrate Northern Ireland and build towards a better and even brighter future for all of its inhabitants.”