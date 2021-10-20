Queen “reluctantly” cancels trip, citing medical advice

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland due to illness, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.

The 95-year-old monarch “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty is in a good mood and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to travel to Northern Ireland, where she was to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” the statement added.