World
Queen “reluctantly” cancels trip, citing medical advice
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland due to illness, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.
The 95-year-old monarch “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said in a statement.
“Her Majesty is in a good mood and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to travel to Northern Ireland, where she was to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” the statement added.
“The Queen sends her best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting her in the future.”
Source link