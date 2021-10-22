World
Queen Elizabeth returns home after first night in hospital in years – Times of India
LONDON: the 95-year-old Briton queen elizabeth spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what royal officials called “preliminary inquiries” but was in high spirits and returned to work at her home in Windsor Castle on Thursday.
The world’s oldest and oldest monarch on Wednesday canceled an official trip to Northern Ireland. The palace said the queen had been invited to rest by her medical staff and her illness was unrelated to Covid-19.
“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains of good mood, “the palace said in a statement Thursday.
A royal source said the Queen had stayed at King Edward VII Hospital in central London for convenience and her medical team had taken a cautious approach.
Elizabeth, who is the queen of 15 other kingdoms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, returned to her office to work Thursday afternoon and was doing light duties, the source said.
She had spent Tuesday evening hosting an aperitif in Windsor for billionaire business leaders like Bill Gates after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a green investment conference ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
The queen had appeared healthy by then, smiling happily as she met the guests.
The head of state, who will celebrate her 70th birthday next year on the throne, is known for her robust health. The last time she would have spent a night in the hospital was in 2013 when she was suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.
She underwent successful surgery to treat an eye cataract in 2018, and also had knee surgery in 2003. However, royal officials are reluctant to discuss health issues in general, saying medical matters are private.
Earlier this year, Prince Philippe, her 99-year-old husband of more than seven decades, died at Windsor Castle.
But that hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling her official commitments, even though her age has meant that she has entrusted more duties to her son and heir. Prince charles, and other members of the royal family.
Earlier this month, she was seen using a cane for support in public for the first time, except after her knee surgery.
TURBULENT WEATHER
Her long reign has seen turbulent times and the past two years have been particularly difficult for her family and for Elizabeth personally.
Not only did she lose her husband, whom she described as her “strength and her stay”, but her second son Prince Andrew had to step down from royal duties due to ties to late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sex crimes.
His grandson Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan also stepped away from royal duties to move to Los Angeles from where they launched barbed wire attacks on Buckingham Palace.
Despite the setbacks, polls show Elizabeth, who ascended to the throne in 1952 when Britain lost imperial power, remains popular and highly regarded in Britain, symbolizing stability for generations.
Her silent and blameless dedication to the duty of queen, even in old age, has earned her widespread respect, even from Republicans keen to abolish the institution.
Her next major engagement will come at the end of the month, when she is due to welcome world leaders to the opening of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow.
