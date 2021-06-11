Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William joined G7 leaders for dinner.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William have joined Group of 7 leaders Friday for a reception and dinner, as the royals make an unusually robust presence on the outskirts of the annual summit meeting.
The Royal Family hosted the leaders of the Eden Project, an environmental and educational center in Cornwall, England, about 35 miles from Carbis Bay, where the summit is being held. Besides Queen Charles, Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the throne, and her eldest son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, wife of Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and wife of William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, also participated.
Earlier on Friday, the first lady, Jill Biden, visited a school in Cornwall with the Duchess of Cambridge.
The summit comes just two months after the death of Prince Philip, the Queen’s 73-year husband. But Elizabeth, at 95, quickly resumed her program of public appearances. Friday will mark his first meeting with a foreign leader since the start of the pandemic.
The Eden Project is a fitting place for Prince Charles, who also holds the title of Duke of Cornwall. He has defended various environmental causes, including the fight against global warming, one of the subjects addressed by the leaders of the G7.
President Biden and his wife Dr Biden are expected to visit the Queen again on Sunday at Windsor Castle, before heading to Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union leaders.
