Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William joined G7 leaders for dinner.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William have joined Group of 7 leaders Friday for a reception and dinner, as the royals make an unusually robust presence on the outskirts of the annual summit meeting.

The Royal Family hosted the leaders at the Eden Project, an environmental and educational center in Cornwall, England, about 35 miles from Carbis Bay, where the summit is being held. Besides Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the throne, and his eldest son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, wife of Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and wife of William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, also participated.

Earlier on Friday, the first lady, Jill Biden, visited a school in Cornwall with the Duchess of Cambridge.