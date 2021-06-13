Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the Bidens to a private tea party in Windsor

CARBIS BAY, England – Queen Elizabeth II was an active presence at the meeting of the Group of 7 in Cornwall, England on Friday, making jokes during a group photo with world leaders and cutting a cake with a sword. But on Sunday, when she welcomed President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to her own home, Windsor Castle, it was a very private visit, with cameras and reporters kept out.

Mr Biden and the Queen inspected a pomegranate honor guard in the castle’s sun-drenched quadrangle before retreating inside for tea. The Queen has sought refuge in Windsor since leaving Buckingham Palace early last year as the coronavirus pandemic gripped Britain.

It was Mr Biden’s last meeting before leaving for Brussels, the next stop on his European tour. And it was a sweet coda to a visit that included an ice-breaking meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose pro-Brexit government was once seen as more ideologically aligned with Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald J. Trump.