Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the Bidens to a private tea party in Windsor
CARBIS BAY, England – Queen Elizabeth II was an active presence at the meeting of the Group of 7 in Cornwall, England on Friday, making jokes during a group photo with world leaders and cutting a cake with a sword. But on Sunday, when she welcomed President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to her own home, Windsor Castle, it was a very private visit, with cameras and reporters kept out.
Mr Biden and the Queen inspected a pomegranate honor guard in the castle’s sun-drenched quadrangle before retreating inside for tea. The Queen has sought refuge in Windsor since leaving Buckingham Palace early last year as the coronavirus pandemic gripped Britain.
It was Mr Biden’s last meeting before leaving for Brussels, the next stop on his European tour. And it was a sweet coda to a visit that included an ice-breaking meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose pro-Brexit government was once seen as more ideologically aligned with Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald J. Trump.
Mr Johnson hailed Mr Biden as a ‘breath of fresh air’ and said he and the President were ‘completely on the same page’ on issues such as climate change and women’s education and girls. Mr Biden’s economic program, he said, even bore “some resemblance” to his government’s “upgrading” program, which aims to develop economically disadvantaged areas in the north of England.
Yet, with every presidential visit to Britain, it is meeting the Queen that most symbolizes what diplomats on both sides still reflexively call the ‘special relationship’ – a term Mr Johnson recently said. ‘he didn’t like it because he was making Britain sound needy.
At a reception in Cornwall on Friday, Mr Biden and his wife appeared relaxed as they chatted with the Queen, who turned 95 in April. Earlier, she got a laugh during a raised, socially distant group photo by asking, “Are you supposed to sound like you’re having fun?”
It was a happy contrast to the grieving figure who sat alone in a choir stall at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor three months ago, during the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.
There was no description of Sunday’s meeting at Windsor Castle beyond inspection by the President of the Honor Guard. With the exception of one representative, reporters traveling with the President were denied access to the grounds once Mr Biden arrived from Heathrow Airport on his helicopter, Marine One.
The president has met the Queen before, but not since 1982, when he was a senator on a trip sponsored by the Anglo-American Parliamentary Group, which promotes relations between Parliament and the United States Congress.
The two aren’t an obvious match: Mr. Biden celebrates his working-class roots and his Irish-American heritage. In his first speech after landing in Britain on Wednesday, he referred to a passage from a favorite poem, “Easter, 1916”, by William Butler Yeats, about the Irish uprising against British rule.
But the two have a shared experience of loss: Mr. Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and a daughter were killed in a car crash shortly after being elected to the Senate in 1972. In 2015, his eldest son, Beau , died of brain disease. Cancer. The Queen’s husband Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, just ahead of his 100th birthday.
“Today would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday,” Mr Biden said Thursday, offering condolences to the Queen and her family. “I know there are a lot of people who feel his absence today.”
Philip’s death has prompted some to speculate that the Queen will step back from the public eye. But she has been quite visible in recent weeks, chairing the official opening of Parliament and traveling to Cornwall to participate in a reception with Mr Johnson, Mr Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders.
At a lunch Friday, she was presented with a ceremonial sword for slicing a cake, which she handled with care. Warned by an assistant that there was an ordinary knife nearby to do the job, the Queen shouted, “I know there is – it’s more unusual.”
After nearly seven decades on the throne, the Queen has met every President of the United States since Harry S. Truman, except Lyndon B. Johnson, and has been exposed to a series of presidential gestures, quirks and oddities. faux pas.
She shared a scone recipe with Dwight D. Eisenhower, joked about wayward sons with Gerald R. Ford, discussed horses with Ronald Reagan, went to a baseball game with George HW Bush, and ribbed her son, George W. Bush, for a slip of the tongue in which he suggested she had been around America’s independence in 1776.
Few meetings, however, compared to his meeting with Mr. Trump in 2018. The president has appeared pass directly in front of of the monarch as the two inspected the Windsor Castle Honor Guard, forcing them to bypass the President. The image sparked a storm on social media, with royal commentators questioning the seriousness of the breach of diplomatic protocol.
The flippant treatment did not appear to hurt Mr Trump on his next visit in 2019. The Queen hosted an extravagant state banquet for him at Buckingham Palace, and afterwards the President said he and Elizabeth had “automatic chemistry” and that he had been told that she had i never had a better time at such an evening.
“She’s a spectacular woman,” he told Fox News.
Source link