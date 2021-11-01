Queen Elizabeth, calling for statesman and not politics, said “the time to act” was now.

Queen Elizabeth II, absent from the climate summit due to health concerns but not silent, on Monday urged world leaders to overcome their current political differences and show a genuine sense of state for the sake of the planet.

In a video message At the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, the 95-year-old monarch said nations have overcome insurmountable challenges and adversity throughout history by cooperating.

“It has sometimes been observed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics,” she said. “But what they are doing for the people of tomorrow is state spirit.”

The queen, dressed in green and a butterfly brooch, had canceled his visit to Scotland on the advice of doctors because of what Buckingham Palace described as fatigue.