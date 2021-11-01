Queen Elizabeth, calling for statesman and not politics, said “the time to act” was now.
Queen Elizabeth II, absent from the climate summit due to health concerns but not silent, on Monday urged world leaders to overcome their current political differences and show a genuine sense of state for the sake of the planet.
In a video message At the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, the 95-year-old monarch said nations have overcome insurmountable challenges and adversity throughout history by cooperating.
“It has sometimes been observed that what leaders do for their people today is government and politics,” she said. “But what they are doing for the people of tomorrow is state spirit.”
The queen, dressed in green and a butterfly brooch, had canceled his visit to Scotland on the advice of doctors because of what Buckingham Palace described as fatigue.
She said the environment had been a subject “close to her heart” for her late husband, Prince Philippe, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in april. Calling on world leaders to find common ground, she said “the time for words has now passed to the time for action”.
“Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there for all of us here today,” she said. “None of us will live forever. But we don’t do it for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps. “
The Queen said her late husband’s environmental work has survived through her eldest grandson Prince William and eldest son Prince Charles, who, speaking to world leaders at the summit on Monday, called to “a military-style campaign” to combat climate change.
Charles’s remarks built on Sunday’s comments at the Group of 20 summit in Rome, where he described the conference as “the last-ditch fair” to avoid the most serious effects of climate change.
“The future of humanity and of nature itself is at stake,” said Charles, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.
“It is also impossible not to hear the desperate voices of the young people who see you, ladies and gentlemen, as the stewards of the planet holding the sustainability of their future in your hands,” he told world leaders gathered at Rome. He reminded them that they have an “overwhelming responsibility to the unborn generations.”
He said that a proper fight against climate change would require “billions of dollars of investment each year to create the necessary new infrastructure and achieve the vital 1.5 degree climate target that will save our forests and our farms, our forests. oceans and our fauna “.
