Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are vaccinated in Great Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received vaccines against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace, a day after Britain approved a third vaccine and as the country faced the one of its deadliest weeks since the start of the pandemic.

The couple were vaccinated at Windsor Castle, the palace said in a statement, but it was not immediately clear what vaccine the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, had received.

Britain began its vaccination rollout last month with the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It has since approved two more vaccines: last week, the one developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZenecaand Moderna on Friday.

A royal source said the Queen decided to make her vaccination public to avoid inaccuracies and speculation. The palace statement said no further details would be provided.