Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are vaccinated in Great Britain.
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received vaccines against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace, a day after Britain approved a third vaccine and as the country faced the one of its deadliest weeks since the start of the pandemic.
The couple were vaccinated at Windsor Castle, the palace said in a statement, but it was not immediately clear what vaccine the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, had received.
Britain began its vaccination rollout last month with the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It has since approved two more vaccines: last week, the one developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZenecaand Moderna on Friday.
A royal source said the Queen decided to make her vaccination public to avoid inaccuracies and speculation. The palace statement said no further details would be provided.
Queen’s vaccination comes amid wave of cases attributed to a new variant of the virus and Britain entered a new national lockdown..
The Saturday, 1,035 people have died from coronavirus in Britain, a day after health officials reported the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, with 1,325 deaths. Britain was the worst affected country in Europe, with nearly 80,000 deaths.
As England returned to lockdown, the numbers showed this one in 50 had recently tested positive. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday one in 30 people in London had tested positive.
The Queen and Prince Philip have joined 1.3 million people who have been vaccinated in Great Britain, where priority has been given to residents of nursing homes people over 80. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he aims to have nearly 15 million of the country’s most vulnerable people vaccinated by mid-February.
“Our hospitals are under more pressure than at any time since the start of the pandemic, and infection rates continue to climb at an alarming rate,” Mr Johnson said. said on twitter the Saturday.
“The deployment of the vaccine has given us hope, but it is essential for now to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” he added, referring to the National Health Service.
The Queen spoke about the impact of the pandemic in her annual Christmas speech.
“This time of year will be tinged with sadness,” she says. “Some mourn the loss of loved ones, and other missing friends and family have moved away for their safety.”
Prince Charles, eldest son of the queen and heir to the throne, tested positive for the virus last year, as did Prince william, his grand-son.