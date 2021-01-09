World
Queen and Prince Philip received the blow from Covid-19 as UK cases occupy first 3 minutes – Times of India
LONDON: Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth ii and her husband Prince philip received vaccinations against Covid-19 on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, as the country has passed three million cases since the pandemic began last year.
A source told the servant Press Association news agency that the 94-year-old Queen and Philip, 99, received the injections from a royal family doctor at Windsor Castle.
‘The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh received vaccinations against Covid-19 today,’ said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, in a rare public comment on the longtime monarch’s private health issues .
It is understood that the Queen has decided that the information should be made public to avoid inaccuracies and speculation.
No further details on the vaccinations have been released.
The queen and Philippe have spent much of the pandemic in self-isolation in Windsor due to their advanced age, and this year they’ve canceled their traditional family Christmas at his estate in Sandringham, eastern England.
More than 1.5 million people in Britain have so far received injections of the virus, as the largest vaccination program in its history grows with a priority given to the elderly, their caregivers and workers health.
The country, which has so far started administering two types of approved vaccines, is rushing to inoculate as many people as possible as a variant of the coronavirus pushes infections and deaths to unprecedented levels.
Britain crossed the grim milestone of three million cases during the pandemic on Saturday, after the government announced an additional 59,937 new cases.
It also recorded 1,035 other deaths from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third stay-at-home order earlier this week as cases continue to climb since Christmas.
Medical chiefs are rushing to increase treatment capacity as hospitals risk being overwhelmed, as the government steps up its mass vaccination campaign.
It is counting on the deployment of Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines to stop the spread of the virus.
British regulators also this week approved the Covid vaccine from the American company Moderna – the third to be authorized for use nationwide.
The government aims to have vaccinated 15 million of the most vulnerable groups, including frontline NHS staff, by mid-February, and has deployed the armed forces to help with the deployment.
