Quebec’s ban on public religious symbols is largely maintained

But he exempted the province’s English schools from the law, saying Quebec’s English-speaking minority had the constitutional right to govern its own schools. He also rejected the part of the law that prohibited members of the Quebec legislature from covering their faces, effectively allowing people wearing turbans or headscarves to sit in the provincial legislature.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they plan to appeal the decision to the Quebec Court of Appeal and, if necessary, to Canada. short Supreme. Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec’s justice minister, also said Quebec plans to appeal the ruling, saying the exemptions in the court’s ruling threatened to effectively create two Quebec’s and the law should s’ apply to all Quebecers.

A legal challenge to the law in the courts has proved difficult because to shield it from possible legal action, the government has invoked a rarely used constitutional loophole known as the “Notwithstanding clause,” which empowers Canadian legislatures to override certain constitutional rights such as freedom of religion or expression.

The clause was added to Canada’s 1982 constitution to appease some provinces, which were reluctant to include a bill of rights in the document.

Ms Farhat said the law disproportionately affected visible minorities such as Muslim women who wore apparently visible religious symbols like head scarves. A Catholic cross was less visible because it could be concealed in a blouse or shirt at work.

Quebec is not alone in imposing such a law. In 2004, France banned religious symbols such as Muslim headscarves in public schools. In May 2018, Denmark banned face veils in public, sparking criticism that the law discriminated against Muslim women.

Identity and religion are delicate issues in Quebec, a French-speaking province surrounded by a predominantly English-speaking Canada. In the 1960s, Quebec suffered a social rebellion known as the Quiet Revolution in which Quebecers revolted against the Roman Catholic Church, which had dominated daily life in the province for decades. The result, sociologists say, is that outward expressions of religious orthodoxy looked at with suspicion.