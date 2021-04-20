Quebec’s ban on public religious symbols is largely maintained
MONTREAL – A Quebec court on Tuesday broadly upheld a law prohibiting public sector employees such as teachers, police officers and judges from wearing religious symbols at work, in a decision that human rights activists say would affect violation of civil liberties in the province.
But the decision also made big exceptions that angered the provincial government. Both sides have said they intend to appeal.
Religious minorities in the province said the decision marginalized them. If the ban is supported by a majority of Quebeckers, it has nevertheless proved to be deeply polarizing in Quebec society where lawyers and teachers of minorities, among others, say that it has derailed their lives and their careers, everything by promoting Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.
“The law destroyed my career dreams,” said Noor Farhat, a lawyer who wears a headscarf and aspires to become a prosecutor. She represented a major teachers’ union in Quebec which is one of the complainants in the case. “It is a blatant violation of freedom of religion and the government limits human rights,” she said.
Francois Legault, the right-wing premier of Quebec said the law was needed for the separation between religion and state to be respected in Quebec, a province ruled by secularism. The law, passed in June 2019, applies to Muslim scarves, Jewish skullcaps, Sikh turbans and Catholic crosses, among other symbols.
Lawyers for the Quebec government argue that the law does not infringe on minority rights since people can practice their religion at home. Supporters of the law also argued that he was a force for liberal values, including respect for women and gays, by preventing religious orthodoxy from encroaching on public life.
But human rights advocates and legal scholars argue that the law violates Canada’s constitutional right to freedom of religion, while undermining social equality and denying minorities access to jobs in vital fields such as education and law enforcement. They also criticize the law as going against Canada’s much-vaunted model of multiculturalism.
“This will alienate religious minorities rather than integrate them into society,” said Robert leckey, Dean of the Faculty of Law of McGill University in Montreal and a distinguished constitutional lawyer. “An inclusive society is surely a society where teachers have the right to be like the children they teach.”
In a 240-page judgment, Judge Marc-André Blanchard of the Superior Court of Quebec in Montreal said the Quebec government has the right to restrict religious symbols worn by public sector employees, including teachers, police, lawyers and prison guards while they were at work.
But he exempted the province’s English schools from the law, saying Quebec’s English-speaking minority had the constitutional right to govern its own schools. He also rejected the part of the law that prohibited members of the Quebec legislature from covering their faces, effectively allowing people wearing turbans or headscarves to sit in the provincial legislature.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they plan to appeal the decision to the Quebec Court of Appeal and, if necessary, to Canada. short Supreme. Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec’s justice minister, also said Quebec plans to appeal the ruling, saying the exemptions in the court’s ruling threatened to effectively create two Quebec’s and the law should s’ apply to all Quebecers.
A legal challenge to the law in the courts has proved difficult because to shield it from possible legal action, the government has invoked a rarely used constitutional loophole known as the “Notwithstanding clause,” which empowers Canadian legislatures to override certain constitutional rights such as freedom of religion or expression.
The clause was added to Canada’s 1982 constitution to appease some provinces, which were reluctant to include a bill of rights in the document.
Ms Farhat said the law disproportionately affected visible minorities such as Muslim women who wore apparently visible religious symbols like head scarves. A Catholic cross was less visible because it could be concealed in a blouse or shirt at work.
Quebec is not alone in imposing such a law. In 2004, France banned religious symbols such as Muslim headscarves in public schools. In May 2018, Denmark banned face veils in public, sparking criticism that the law discriminated against Muslim women.
Identity and religion are delicate issues in Quebec, a French-speaking province surrounded by a predominantly English-speaking Canada. In the 1960s, Quebec suffered a social rebellion known as the Quiet Revolution in which Quebecers revolted against the Roman Catholic Church, which had dominated daily life in the province for decades. The result, sociologists say, is that outward expressions of religious orthodoxy looked at with suspicion.
Julius Gray, a prominent Canadian human rights lawyer who has appeared frequently before the Supreme Court of Canada, said the ruling could potentially pave the way for other provinces to challenge guarantees of the Canadian constitution by militarizing the notwithstanding clause .
After the law was passed in June 2019, protests erupted across the province, with some Montreal mayors and school boards saying they would refuse to enforce it. The Quebec government adopted an amendment appointing inspectors to ensure it was respected.
