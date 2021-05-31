Quadruple Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Roland-Garros

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would take a hiatus from competition, a dramatic turn for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she “suffered from long periods of depression”.

Osaka agent Stuart Duguid confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No.2 tennis player is stepping down ahead of her second round match at the clay court tournament in Paris.

The astonishing move came a day after Osaka, a 23-year-old woman born in Japan and now based in the United States, was fined $ 15,000 for skipping the post-press conference. match after his victory in the first round at Roland Garros. She has also been threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with a possible additional sanction, including disqualification or suspension, if she continues her intention – which Osaka revealed on Twitter last week – to “not do anything. press during Roland Garros ”.

She presented the case as a mental health issue, saying it can create self-doubt having to answer questions after a loss.

“First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The result of Naomi’s withdrawal from Roland Garros is unfortunate,” French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton said on Monday. “We wish her the best and the fastest possible recovery. And we look forward to having Naomi in our tournament next year.”

Moretton said the four major tournaments and the professional tennis tours “remain very committed to the well-being of all athletes and to the continuous improvement of every aspect of the player experience in our tournament, including with the media. , as we always have “.

In Monday’s post, Osaka opened up about dealing with depression since the 2018 US Open, which she won by beating Serena Williams in a controversial final.

“I would never trivialize sanity or use the term lightly,” Osaka wrote.

She also said talking to the media made her anxious.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I am stepping back so that everyone can focus again on the tennis which takes place in Paris,” wrote Osaka. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and that my message could have been clearer.”

She continued, “Anyone who knows me knows I’m an introvert, and anyone who’s seen me at tournaments will notice that I often wear headphones because it helps alleviate my social anxiety.… I’m not a natural speaker. . and I have huge waves of anxiety before I address the media around the world. “

Osaka has never gone beyond the third round on the clay court at Roland Garros. It takes seven wins to win a Grand Slam title, which she’s won four times in hard court tournaments: the US Open in 2018 and 2020; the Australian Open in 2019 and February.

“Here in Paris, I already felt vulnerable and anxious, so I thought it was better to be cautious and avoid press conferences,” she wrote.

Tennis players are required to attend press conferences if requested to do so. The maximum fine of $ 20,000 is not a big deal for Osaka, the highest paid female athlete in the world with sponsorship deals totaling tens of millions of dollars.

Other players, including 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal and No.1 Ash Barty, said they respected Osaka’s right to take a stand, but explained that they considered talking to reporters to be beneficial. part of the job.

After Osaka’s post on Monday, several athletes from tennis and other sports tweeted their support.

Martina Navratilova, 18 times Grand Slam champion, wrote: “I am so sad for Naomi Osaka. I really hope she will be fine. As athletes we are taught to take care of our bodies, and can -being that the mental and emotional aspect becomes brief. It’s about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi, we’re all shooting for you! “

Stephen Curry, two-time NBA MVP, wrote that it was “impressive to take to the highways when the powers that be do not protect their own respect. Major.”