Quad nations on track to produce 1 billion doses of Covid vaccine: United States – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Quad countries are on track to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid vaccine in India by the end of 2022, the White House stated here reiterating his commitment to provide free jabs to the needy around the world without any strings attached.
The Quad group includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
In March, Quad leaders, at their first virtual summit, pledged to deliver a billion vaccines to Southeast Asia.
“Our Quad partnership is on track to help produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid vaccines in India for the Asia region by the end of 2022,” White House spokesman. Jen psaki told reporters during his daily press conference. ‘
She said that so far the United States has provided 110 million vaccines to the world.
“This is more than any other country has shared together. We have also made it clear that this is the start and we have also started donating the 500 million doses of Pfizer that we have purchased. We will start donating them. donate later this month, ”Psaki said. .
Claiming that the United States has taken “much more” action globally than any other country, she urged the global community to step up its efforts.
“We have seen action at the G7. More is needed,” she said, adding that according to health experts 11 billion doses are still needed.
“So I think our efforts will continue to make this a prominent discussion at the global engagement meetings, be it on YOUNG or G20 or meetings that we will have in the future, as it will require all of the richest countries in the world, including the United States, to step up their efforts, increase vaccine donations, increase manufacturing capacity, ”added Psaki.
The United States, she said, can not only provide vaccines to its people, but also donate to other countries.
“We believe we can do both. We also have enough supplies in this country to ensure that every American has access to a vaccine. We will have enough supplies to ensure whether the FDA decides that boosters are recommended for part of the population, in order to provide them as well. We think we can do both and we don’t need to make that choice, ”she said.
