Quad leaders discussed ‘challenge’ posed by China: US National Security Advisor – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan discussed the “challenge” posed by China at the first Quad meeting, and they made it clear that none of them they had no illusions about Beijing, US national security adviser Jake sullivan said.
Speaking to a White House briefing Friday shortly after the historic virtual summit of the Quad Between US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the senior US official said the four leaders have agreed to hold an in-person summit later this year.
The leaders addressed key regional issues, including the freedom of navigation and freedom from coercion in China’s South and East Seas, the North Korean nuclear issue and the coup d ‘ State and violent repression in Myanmar, said Sullivan.
“During the meeting, a feeling of optimism for the future, despite the difficult times, was manifested.
“The four leaders discussed the challenge posed by China, and they made it clear that none of them have any illusions about China, but that today is not fundamentally about China.” Sullivan said ahead of a crucial meeting with senior Chinese officials.
Sullivan, who with the Secretary of State Antony blink are scheduled to meet their Chinese counterparts Yang Jiechi, a member of the ruling Communist Party of China Politburo and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18 and 19.
“We strive to communicate clearly to the Chinese government how the United States intends to proceed at a strategic level, what we believe to be our core interests and values, and what our concerns are regarding their activities – whether in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, or the Taiwan Strait – or, frankly, the issues we heard today from our Quad partners: their coercion on Australia, their harassment around the Senkaku Islands, their aggression on the border with India, ”Sullivan said.
The Quad summit took place as China and India have been embroiled in a military standoff along the Line of Real Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since May of last year. After long rounds of talks, both sides simultaneously withdrew their troops from the Pangong Lake area last month as talks are underway to remove soldiers from remaining friction points along the LAC.
In a joint statement, Quad leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation on the “defining challenges of our time”.
“We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values and not constrained by coercion.” , the statement said. statement entitled “The spirit of the quad”.
Sullivan said the four leaders also spoke about the competing models between autocracy and democracy and expressed confidence that despite setbacks and imperfections, democracy is the best system to offer people and meet challenges. economic, social and technological 21st century, he said.
Sullivan said much of the attention at Friday’s Quad summit was on urgent global crises, including climate change and Covid-19. Regarding Covid-19, the four leaders have made a massive joint commitment, he told reporters.
“With Indian manufacturing, American technology, Japanese and American funding and Australian logistics capacity, the Quad has committed to deliver up to 1 billion doses to Asean, Indo-Pacific and beyond. beyond by the end of 2022, “the top US national security adviser said. .
The leaders also launched a set of working groups, including an emerging technology group that will help set standards in key technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence, and one on cyberspace that will help the four countries to face this growing threat.
“These groups will deliver results at the time of the summit which will take place before the end of the year,” Sullivan said.
“The Quad is now an essential part of the architecture of the Indo-Pacific, and today’s summit is also triggering an intensive phase of diplomacy in the region,” he said.
Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea to meet with their counterparts in a 2 plus 2 format, he noted.
“Make no mistake about it; today is a big day for US diplomacy. This summit is a big deal for the president and for the country, and we look forward to the work ahead,” Sullivan said.
Responding to a question, Sullivan said the four executives discussed both recent cyber attacks and semiconductors during the conversation.
Leaders agreed, as part of the Emerging Technologies Working Group, to look at this supply chain issue, including with respect to semiconductors, to ensure they are not lacking. critical materials in the future, whether semiconductors or rare earths.
He said that the impetus behind the new cyber task force is not only the SolarWinds incident or the Microsoft Exchange incident, to which the United States is responding urgently, but also the cyber attacks that have hit Japan, India and Australia just in the past few weeks and months.
“This is a common challenge we face from both state and non-state actors, and we intend to make the Quad a central vehicle for cooperation in cyberspace,” Sullivan added. .
