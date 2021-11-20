Qatar welcomes ILO report despite recognized data gaps

An analysis of migrant worker deaths in Qatar showed gaps in the country’s data collection and differences in how work-related incidents are characterized, according to a new report from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The ILO said on Friday it had worked with key institutions in Qatar to prepare its in-depth analysis of work-related injuries and fatalities in 2020, but identified gaps in the way incidents were identified.

“As a result, it is still not possible to present a categorical figure on the number of fatal occupational accidents in the country,” the report says, calling for improvements in the way the figures are collected and the investigations carried out. .

At least 50 workers died in Qatar last year, with more than 500 seriously injured and some 37,600 minor to moderate injuries, according to the ILO report, One is Too Many (PDF), noted.

According to the ILO, the majority of workers injured at work came from Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

“Falls from heights and traffic accidents were the main causes of serious injuries, followed by falling objects on construction sites,” he added.

“More work to do”

The working conditions of migrant workers in Qatar have been in the spotlight since the Gulf State was entrusted in 2010 with the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released later on Friday, Qatar’s labor ministry welcomed the ILO report and said it was considering its recommendations.

“No other country has gone so far labor reform in such a short period of time, but we recognize that there is still work to be done, “the ministry statement added, noting that Qatar will continue to work with the ILO to ensure that the changes” are implemented effectively. “.

“As Qatar has repeatedly stated and as confirmed by the ILO report, the figures reported in the media on the deaths of migrant workers are extremely misleading. The government has been transparent about the health of our foreign population and, in reality, the death levels in Qatar are comparable to those of the wider demographics around the world. Nevertheless, improving the health and well-being of foreign workers remains a top priority, ”the statement from the Ministry of Labor said.

“The report actually indicates a ‘significant drop in the rate of workplace accidents’ over time, demonstrating our strong labor reform legislation and the success of our enforcement mechanisms. Qatar is also proud to note that there has been a “drastic decline” in heat stress disorders, largely due to heat stress legislation passed in May 2021, “the ministry added.

In August, Amnesty International, a London-based watchdog, accused Qatari authorities of failing to investigate the deaths of migrant workers, “despite evidence of links between premature deaths and unsafe working conditions.”

He said that “Qatar routinely issues death certificates for migrant workers without conducting adequate investigations, instead attributing the deaths to ‘natural causes’ or vaguely defined heart failure.”

Communications Office of the Government of Qatar at the time rejected Amnesty’s findings, saying in a statement that “the country’s injury and death statistics are in line with international best practice and set new standards for the region.”

In its report, the ILO called for a “review of the approach taken to investigate deaths of apparently healthy young workers from ‘natural causes’, so that it can be determined whether they are in fact related to work and ensure a more precise identification of the cause “.

This, he said, will ensure that workers and their families receive proper compensation in the event of a workplace injury.

The organization also called for the creation of an integrated national platform that compiles timely and reliable data on occupational injuries.

“The transparency demonstrated in reviewing the data collection and analysis processes has enabled us to come up with a set of concrete recommendations that can serve as a roadmap for action,” said Max Tuñón, head of the project office. of the ILO in Qatar.

“We must act urgently, because behind every statistic there is a worker and his family.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Labor added that it would “continue to work constructively with a range of labor experts and practitioners – including the ILO, unions and international NGOs – to build on the progress made” .

“Labor reform is a complex task, and Qatar believes that solutions are best found through dialogue and engagement,” the ministry said in a statement.