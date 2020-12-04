World
Qatar rules out normalization of relations with Israel for now – Times of India
ROME: QatarThe foreign minister said on Friday that his country remains committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, and that progress on this front should be “at the heart” of any agreement aimed at normalizing relations with Israel.
“At present, I do not see that the normalization of Qatar and Israel will add value to the Palestinian people,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said during Italy’s annual Mediterranean Dialogue.
There was speculation that Qatar – which is already cooperating with Israel to provide aid to the Gaza Strip – could be the next Arab country to normalize relations after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan established diplomatic relations with Israel earlier this year.
But the foreign minister said Qatar remains committed to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, in which Arab countries would recognize Israel in return for its withdrawal from the territories occupied in the 1967 war and the creation of a Palestinian state in the western bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
The foreign minister noted that his country had a “working relationship” with Israel to provide aid to Gaza, where the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.
“But for full normalization, I think the (Palestinian issue) must be at the heart of any normalization agreement between Qatar and Israel,” he said.
Aid from the wealthy Gulf nation to Gaza has provided a lifeline for the territory, which has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas took power. She has also been a key part of a fragile informal truce that has prevented any major outbursts of fighting in recent years. Israel and Hamas have waged three wars – the most recent in 2014 – as well as countless smaller skirmishes.
Normalization agreements with Israel, negotiated by the United States, were widely seen as a breakthrough Middle East diplomacy.
But the Palestinians condemned the agreements as a betrayal because they marked a major erosion of Arab support for their cause, a key source of leverage in any future peace talks.
