Qatar: normalization with Israel undermines the Palestinian state

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Arab states establishing ties with Israel are undermining efforts to establish a Palestinian state.

In recent months, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan have agreed to formal relations under deals brokered by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The Palestinians have denounced these agreements as a “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their cause. They fear that the measures taken by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan broke with this position, which had demanded Israeli withdrawal from an already illegally occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in exchange for normal relations with Arab countries.

“I think it’s better to have a [Arab] before putting the interests of the Palestinians [first] to complete the [Israeli] occupation, ”Sheikh Mohammed told the Global Online Security Forum on Monday.

He said the division was not in the interests of concerted Arab efforts to get the Israelis to negotiate with the Palestinians and resolve the decades-long conflict.

However, for those states that have established ties, “it’s ultimately up to them to decide what is best for their country,” he said.

UAE officials said the Gulf state remains committed to Palestinian statehood, and its deal with Israel has ended the annexation of land Palestinians seek for a state.

Until this year, Israel had only current formal relations with only two Arab states – its neighbors Egypt and Jordan – established under peace agreements reached decades ago. US and Israeli officials have said more Arab states may soon follow the recent agreements.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Doha has certain relations with Israel, but only on matters concerning the Palestinians, such as humanitarian needs or development projects.

Qatar supports a two-state solution with occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, a position reiterated by the foreign minister.

Gulf crisis

Referring to a dispute that erupted in 2017 when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and transport relations with Qatar and imposed a land, air and sea blockade against the country, Sheikh Mohammed said there were no winners in the crisis.

“We hope this will end at any time and what we need right now is to seriously engage in a good relationship with other countries – and that is what Qatar is ready to do. “, he told the Forum. “There is no winner in this crisis and we are all losing,” he added.

All four countries accused Qatar of supporting “terrorism”, an allegation Doha has vehemently and repeatedly denied.

In a related address to the Forum, Trump’s national security adviser said the first step in resolving the crisis was to allow planes to fly over Saudi and Bahraini airspace.

“We would like this gap to be resolved,” said Robert O’Brien, adding that he would like to see clearance for flights granted in the next 70 days, ahead of an office transition in the United States and noting: ” I think there is a possibility for this.