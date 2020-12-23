Qatar FM: No obstacle to resolving the Gulf crisis

Sheikh Mohammed said the diplomatic dispute should be resolved through dialogue, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

There are no obstacles to resolving the Gulf crisis at the political level, Qatar’s foreign minister said, days after confirming there was a movement to appease the diplomatic dispute that has pitted the Gulf neighbors against each other.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and of having ties to Iran deemed too close .

Qatar has repeatedly dismissed the accusations as unfounded while stressing its willingness for dialogue.

Speaking at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, respect for sovereignty and non- interference in the internal affairs of states.

He also stressed the importance of a united front of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), adding that Qatar considers the issue of Gulf security as a priority and believes that escalation is not in the interest belongs to nobody.

“We will all emerge victorious from the crisis if we rebuild confidence in the GCC as a regional institution,” he said, adding that the talks to resolve the crisis were with Saudi Arabia, which represented the quartet. of the blockade.

“Right now, there is a movement which we hope will end this crisis,” Qatar’s foreign minister said. earlier this month.

“We believe that the end of the crisis is important for the security of the region and for the good of our people. This crisis must end on the basis of mutual respect and the rights of all the peoples of the Gulf.

“Qatar does not distinguish between any of the countries. We hope things will go in the right direction, but we cannot yet predict if it will be imminent and if it will be resolved overnight. “

Earlier this month, sources told Al Jazeera that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were close to making a preliminary deal to end the dispute.

The expected deal comes after US President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner visited the Gulf region earlier this month as part of a last-ditch effort to resolve the Gulf crisis before the Trump administration leaves office in January.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah also reported “constructive and fruitful discussions” on efforts to achieve reconciliation in the Gulf crisis, but halted before announcing a breakthrough in the dispute.