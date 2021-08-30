World
Qatar becomes key player in Afghanistan after US withdrawal – Times of India
DUBAI: Qatar played a disproportionate role in the United States’ efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan.
Now the little one Arab Gulf State is called upon to help shape the future of Afghanistan because of its ties to Washington and the Taliban, who are in charge in Kabul.
Qatar will be among the global heavyweights on Monday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a virtual meeting to discuss a coordinated approach for the days ahead as the US completes its post-capture withdrawal from Afghanistan. control of the country by the Taliban. The meeting will also include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, Turkey, European Union and NATO.
The Taliban have also reportedly asked Qatar to provide civilian technical assistance to Kabul International Airport after the US military withdrawal ended on Tuesday. The Qatari authorities have not commented on this information.
Meanwhile, international UN agencies are asking Qatar for help and support to deliver aid to Afghanistan.
Qatar’s role was somewhat unexpected. The country, which shares a land border with Saudi Arabia and a large submarine gas field in the Persian Gulf with Iran, was supposed to be a transit point for a few thousand people flown from Afghanistan to a period of several months.
Following the surprisingly swift Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15, the United States turned to Qatar to help deal with the evacuations of tens of thousands in a chaotic and rushed airlift.
In the end, nearly 40% of all evacuees were evacuated via Qatar, earning its leaders much praise from Washington. International media have also relied on Qatar for their own staff evacuations.
The United States said on Saturday that 113,500 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14. Qatar says just over 43,000 have passed through the country.
Qatar’s role in the evacuations reflects its position as host to the largest US military base in the Middle East, but also its decision years ago to host the political leadership of the exiled Taliban, which has gives some influence over the militant group. Qatar has also hosted US-Taliban peace talks.
Qatar’s Deputy Foreign Minister Lolwa al-Khater acknowledged the political gains Qatar has made in recent weeks, but rejected any suggestion that Qatar’s efforts were purely strategic.
“If anyone is assuming that these are just political gains, trust me, there are ways to do public relations that are a lot easier than risking our people on the ground, a lot easier than literally having sleepless nights in the past two weeks, much less complicated than spending our time caring for every child and every pregnant woman, ”she told The Associated Press.
For some of the most sensitive rescue efforts in Afghanistan, Qatar has carried out the operation with just a few hundred troops and its own military planes.
Qatar has evacuated a girls’ boarding school, an all-female robotics team and journalists working for international media, among others. The Qatari ambassador accompanied bus convoys through a cluster of Taliban checkpoints in Kabul and past various Western military checkpoints at the airport, where massive crowds had gathered, desperate to flee.
In total, al-Khater said Qatar had cleared the airport for some 3,000 people and airlifted up to 1,500 after receiving requests from international organizations and verifying their names.
Al-Khater said Qatar is in a unique position because of its ability to speak to various parties on the ground and its willingness to escort people through Taliban-controlled Kabul.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that this trip is not a phone call to the Taliban,” she said.
“You have checkpoints on the American side, the British side, the NATO side, the Turkish side… and we have to juggle all of these variables and factors. The Taliban have promised amnesty to all who remain in Afghanistan. Yet many of those desperate to get out – including civil society activists, those who have worked for Western armies, and women who fear losing hard-won rights – say they don’t trust the people. activists.
In addition, other armed groups pose a growing threat.
Last week, an Islamic State suicide bomber attack killed more than 180 people outside Kabul airport.
The US-led evacuation process was marred by miscalculations and chaos, and it spread to the al-Udeid base in Qatar.
Al-Udeid’s hangars were so crowded that the United States halted flights from Kabul for several hours during the peak of evacuation efforts on August 20. Neighboring countries, such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have accepted several thousand evacuees to ease pressure on US bases.
In al-Udeid, Afghan families evacuated by the United States waited for hours in damp, poorly ventilated hangars in the middle of the desert with insufficient cooling.
A video posted by Le Washington post showed hundreds of people being evacuated in one of those hangars with only one sink and people sleeping on the floor.
Qatar has built an emergency field hospital, additional shelters and portable toilets to help fill the gaps. In addition to what the US military distributes, the Qatari army distributes 50,000 meals a day, and more through local charities.
Qatar Airways also provided 10 planes to transport evacuees from its capital, Doha, to other countries.
About 20,000 evacuees remain in Qatar, some expecting to leave in a few weeks and others in the coming months while awaiting resettlement elsewhere. Seven Afghan women have given birth since arriving in Qatar.
Qatar absorbs only a very small number of evacuees, including a group of female students who will be offered scholarships to continue their studies in Doha.
Qatar is also welcoming evacuees to furnished apartments built for the FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Doha next year.
The energy-rich nation is a small country with just over 300,000 citizens, where expatriate foreign workers on temporary visas far outnumber the local population.
The White House said President Joe Biden had personally expressed his gratitude to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, 41, by telephone and noted that the US-led airlift would not have been possible without the support of Qatar facilitating the transfer of thousands of people every day. .
This is the kind of positive publicity that the millions of dollars spent by the Arab Gulf states on lobbying and public relations could hardly guarantee. (PA)
