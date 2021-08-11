World
Qatar appoints ambassador to Saudi Arabia, emir’s office says – Times of India
DUBAI: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday appointed an ambassador to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh reinstated his envoy to Doha in June, another sign of improving relations after rival Gulf states agreed this year to end a long-standing dispute.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain decided in January to restore political, trade and travel ties that were severed in mid-2017 over accusations that Qatar supported the terrorism, a reference to Islamist groups, which Doha denies.
Saudi Arabia and Egypt have both re-established diplomatic relations with Qatar, but the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have not yet done so. All except Bahrain have reestablished trade and travel links.
Sheikh Tamim’s office said in a statement that Bandar Mohammed al attiyah was appointed ambassador to Riyadh. Al Attiyah was previously Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait, who had mediated in the Gulf conflict.
Qatar appointed an ambassador to Egypt last month, following a similar decision by Cairo in June.
Saudi Arabia has taken the lead among the four in renewing ties with small but wealthy gas producer Qatar, scoring points with its key ally, the United States, while enjoying an economic advantage as it seeks to attract more foreign investment.
In January, taking into account the outgoing US president Donald trumpkeen to re-establish a united Arab front against Iran and keen to impress the new president Joe biden, Riyadh declared the boycott over and declared its three allies on board.
But a senior UAE official said it would take time to restore confidence as Bahrain and Doha have yet to hold bilateral talks aimed at restoring relations.
