Q&A: Why survivors should be at the center of discussions about genocide and gender violence

Remains of some of the more than 800,000 Rwandan genocide victims, who will soon be moved to a new memorial site to preserve them. Jacqueline Murekatete, Rwandan genocide survivor and founder and president of the Genocide Survivors Foundation (GSF). stressed the importance of centering these discussions of the genocide around the survivors. Credit: Edwin Musoni / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 25 (IPS) – Women and girls are disproportionately affected by conflict and genocide, which is why they should be at the heart of conversations on the issue, according to Jacqueline Murekatete, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide and founder and President of the Genocide Survivors Foundation (GSF). “Survivors should be invited to the table to share their testimonies,” Murekatete told IPS. “When people hear personal stories, they’re more likely to want to get involved. It makes a huge difference to have their testimony.

It is also crucial that the narrative distinguishes between female survivors and survivors who are young girls in order to highlight the nuances of how young girls are affected when subjected to sexual violence at an older age. tender, she said.

“I have friends who were raped when I was nine years old. A nine year old child raped and some of them infected with HIV / AIDS means their whole life can be ruined. Raising awareness that it is not just women, but also little girls, really elevates what genocide is. When you see nine or ten year old children being gang-raped, that’s another level of violence, of evil that needs to be brought to light, ”Murekatete said.

Jacqueline Murekatete. Courtesy: Genocide Survivors Foundation (GSF)

Murekatete spoke to IPS following a UN panel on “Women and Genocide” last week. The panel specifically highlighted the question of how women were affected during the Holocaust – where between 1941 and 1945 the Nazis systematically murdered over 6 million Jewish men, women and children – and the Rwandan genocide of 1994 – where in just 100 days more than 800,000 people, Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were murdered.

Dr Sarah Cushman, director of the Holocaust Educational Foundation at Northwestern University, discussed the issue of gender and the Holocaust.

“Gender has been part of Holocaust studies from the start,” she said. “Early explorations focused on notions of the German masculinity crisis – researchers saw it as a response to World War I.”

This alleged threat to their masculinity was “fertile ground for the emergence of a bellicose masculinist revival in the form of the Nazi Party and the person of Adolf Hitler,” she added.

“I don’t necessarily think they were trying to preserve ‘the gender hierarchy’ per se, but rather that they were looking to reestablish Germany as a male nation among other nations,” Cushman told IPS. “They saw ‘Jewish influence’ as creating a liberal, soft, effeminate and ineffective democracy. They aimed to put an end to this (among others).

Cushman was joined by Sarah E. Brown, executive director of the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Education at Brookdale Community College, who spoke about the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

The genocide left thousands of orphans like Murekatete, who lost his family at the age of nine. Murekatete is currently working GSF to ensure that other survivors have a safe haven to deal with their trauma.

Excerpts from the full interview below.

The gates of the World War II concentration camp, Auschwitz. About 1.1 million people – including 960,000 Jews – were killed in the largest extermination camp of World War II. Photo by Jean Carlo Emer on Unsplash

Inter Press Service (IPS): Can you share how you realized as a woman there are different implications of genocide for you?

Jacqueline Murekatete (JM): I was nine years old when the genocide happened. I was a young girl, not a woman. Growing up in the aftermath of the genocide, and now that I work with genocide survivors, I have spoken with so many girls and women who have suffered so much because of their gender. During a genocide, each member of the targeted group suffers but women and girls have a higher level of suffering as most of them are still victims of sexual violence.

During the Rwandan genocide, rape was not just a random act. In fact, Hutu extremists went on the radio to encourage Hutu men to make sure that they raped Tutsi women and Tutsi girls before killing them.

IPS: Sarah Brown told the conference that Hutu men had “deliberately impregnated” Tutsi women to ensure that there were “Hutu children” and also knowingly transmitted HIV / AIDS. Can you talk about it?

JM: There were women who were knowingly infected by Hutu men, who told the women that they were going to die a very, very slow death. Many of these women contracted HIV / AIDS during the genocide. Although it has been over 25 years, the consequences of the genocide are still a daily reality for them. Some say they can’t forget because they still take HIV / AIDS pills every day.

Many say, everyday they look at their child and he / she looks like their rapist. So for these women, every day is a reminder of what they suffered and they still live with the physical and mental consequences of the genocide.

The relationship between these mothers and their children was and remains very complicated. Many abandoned their children for adoption because each day was a reminder of what was happening to them. Meanwhile, in some cases these children were the only parents of these women because the women or the families of the girls had been killed.

IPS: Sarah Brown also said that women were given more leadership roles after the genocide and that the Rwandan government had removed a bunch of laws that made women second-class citizens. Are women’s rights in Rwanda better after the genocide?

JM: Part of it happened out of necessity. In many villages you would sometimes find that there were so many men who had been killed that the women ended up taking on roles they had never taken on before.

This has led to a cultural shift in women doing more work and having more leadership roles – including in politics. As women rose to positions of power, many women’s rights improved. For example, women could not own property in Rwanda, and that has changed; and domestic violence is treated with better access to services.

IPS: Can you explain why it is crucial that survivors are present – and highlighted – when discussing genocide?

JM: I always stress the importance of including the people who are the true survivors in the conversations, so that they come and share their stories. I always say that we cannot debate here the lives of people who are not at the table, that is simply not true. There is progress, but there is still a long way to go to ensure that the voices that need to be at the table are actually at the table.