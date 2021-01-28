Q&A: What Nigerian feminists hope to get out of the #EndSARS movement and the pandemic

Nigerian youths protested against the brutality and extrajudicial killings by the rogue police unit known as SARS. The #EndSARS protests became a global movement as international companies and celebrities offered their support. photo by Ayoola Salako sure Unsplash

January 28 (IPS) – As Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, is reportedly experienced a massive shortage oxygen cylinders last week – with demand multiplied by five at one of the city’s main hospitals as the country saw some of its highest numbers of coronavirus cases – its young leaders are worried about the impact on vulnerable women.

“It’s a dire situation across the country, not just in Lagos State, ”Kelechukwu (Lucky) Nwachukwu, a Nigerian feminist and activist, told IPS. “Many health establishments are grossly underfunded with minimal or no equipment. What is concerning is what this means for vulnerable women and girls who need regular health and care services. “

“Our health sector is struggling as usual,” said Obianuju Maria Onwuasor, founder of PeriodRichOrg, an organization working at the intersection of human rights and reproductive justice, commenting on the country low health budget. “The health sector alone is ruining all the work of other thriving organizations without much effort.”

Nwachukwu and Onwuasor are youth ambassadors in Nigeria for Women Deliver, a gender equality organization. Through their work, Ambassadors examine the intersection of sexual and reproductive health with other issues: from COVID-19 to the #EndSARS movement.

In October, massive protests erupted across the country, demanding an end to the murder of civilians by police and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) authorities for nearly three decades. The #EndSARS protests became a global movement as international companies and celebrities offered their support.

PeriodRichOrg’s Onwuasor told IPS that gender equality plays a crucial role in ending police brutality and, therefore, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

“Too often women and girls have been indiscriminately arrested and put behind bars for many trivial reasons, such as being out too late at night, being ‘prostitutes’ or just being women at night,” he added. Nwachukwu.

“Following the protests, many states have imposed total curfews,” he told IPS. “These curfews have prevented many people, especially vulnerable groups, from accessing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) facilities.”

Excerpts from their interview follow:

Inter Press Service (IPS): What do you think of the government’s response to COVID-19 in Nigeria?

Obianuju Onwuasor (OO): I have the impression that the government is doing its best in certain areas; we have government ministries like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that have put in place measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus; The CBN set up funds to help / support households and SMEs, and it also reduced interest rates on intervention loans. Nigerian Customs have reduced their tariffs on tariffs.

Kelechukwu Nwachukwu (KN): There have been concerns about the capacity and number of tests given the population of Nigeria. I think given the resources available, Nigeria is doing its best to deal with the situation. There has been massive awareness and awareness.

However, the Nigerian government is expected to make available walk-in testing facilities as well as subsidized testing costs for Nigerian citizens. I also believe that now is a critical time for Nigeria to review and strengthen its health systems and infectious disease response mechanism. Nigeria must make a statement to commit to improving the country’s health indices by intentionally investing in health care for all.

IPS: What has been the impact of the #EndSARS movement on the specific issues you are working on?

OO: At PeriodRichOrg, our main goal is to create a safe platform to talk about human rights as it relates to sexuality, sexual health and reproduction. During the Lekki massacre in October,killed 12we saw peaceful protesters trying to save a gunshot victim the wrong way round. Thanks to my reach and multiple repartitions, I was able tocreate infographics it has given us a better understanding of how to better handle situations like this.

KN: As an activist, activist and development agent, one can no longer carry out the normal operations and day to day work of social commentary, community intervention and activism without being labeled as an opposition or part of the movement # EndSARS. But it is only a matter of time and all Nigerians desirous of lasting peace and respect for human rights will ride on the shoulders of giants who are the feminists who have championed this cause in addition to the thousands of women. Nigerians who stood up to face the singular enemy.

IPS: The force of SARS has been around since 1992. How does it affect women’s rights?

OO:The role of gender equality in the police cannot be overestimated as it is important to achieve SDGs 5 and 16 – elimination of violence against women and strong and stable justice institutions. These goals can only be achieved by creating the right mix and culture in our country’s police force, which is not happening at the moment.

KN:Many women, girls and vulnerable groups in Nigeria have long suffered from the injustices of SARS.In addition to gender rights, violations have been exacerbated against sexual and gender minorities in Nigeria such as the LGBTQ + community.

IPS: According to Amaka Anku, head of Africa practice at Eurasia Group, the movementlead to higher political participation in 2023 and “helped define campaign issues”. Which policies in your area of ​​work do you think should be prioritized for the 2023 elections?

OO: What could be learned from this #EndSARS movement is how much power we have when we all have one voice. All the basic demands may not have been met, but our voices have been heard across the world. We cried out and the world responded to our cries and cries.

Regarding political participation in 2023, in the past in Nigeria most of the uneducated came to vote. But with the peaceful #EndSARS protests, we got to see people from all walks of life coming together to fight for one cause. If that happens in 2023, we would likely have activists who want to tackle the issues we constantly complain about, young people who have come forward for eligible positions, more voter turnout, and conscious politicians who know they would be held responsible for their Actions. Our biggest problem in Nigeria is bad leadership and bad governance, and once we can resolve this outstanding issue, we are one step closer to finding solutions to all of the many problems we face on a daily basis.

In the 2023 elections, I hope the government will pay particular attention to policies closely related to SRHR and gender equality, including policies to combat female genital mutilation (FGM), easy access to contraceptives and safer abortions.

KN: It’s true that the movement will trigger a lot more conversations and speeches on key issues. Professionally, I have a strong desire to see the protection of the rights of LGBTQI + people in Nigeria – it is of the utmost importance that the law against same sex marriage be reviewed, repealed and rejected. Sexual and gender minorities in Nigeria must enjoy the protection of the law as well as the basic human rights enshrined in the constitution.

In addition, the sexual and reproductive rights of women, girls and vulnerable populations should be at the forefront of policies. We have seen the global pandemic reveal the deeper vulnerabilities these groups face. Women and girls should have free and unhindered access to reproductive services such as safe and legal abortion, quality of care and end of menstrual poverty.

Finally, the government must boldly commit to ending FGM, which has affected more than 200 million women and girls around the world. Until there is political will from both government and donors, little progress will be made.