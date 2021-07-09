Q&A: Opportunity of the United Nations Summit on Food Systems for the World to Unite on Healthy, Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems

Food systems, from farm to fork through disposal, account for 21 to 37% of anthropogenic GHG emissions. Fresh produce in a supermarket. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 09 (IPS) – Before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all spheres of life, the world was behind the goal of end hunger by 2030. According to the United Nations, more than 820 million people had already been classified as food insecure, which means that they did not have access to reliable and sufficient quantities of healthy and affordable food. .

The impact of measures to contain the virus, land degradation, climate change and the extreme poverty rate in the world On the rise for the first time in more than 20 years, make the need for a transition to sustainable food systems more important than ever.

the United Nations Food Systems Summit hopes to bring together science, finance and political commitment to transform global food systems. The aim is to introduce productive, environmentally sustainable systems that include the poor and promote healthy diets.

the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) Foundation, a long-time investor in research, education and high-level events on sustainable food systems, was actively involved in the preparatory activities for the summit.

IPS interviewed think tank research manager Dr Marta Antonelli and dietitian Katarzyna Dembska about climate change and diets, successful food systems and the Foundation’s own initiatives to improve education, science and skills for healthy, equitable and sustainable food systems.

Excerpts from the interview follow:

Inter Press Service (IPS): The UN says half of all farmland is degraded and with desertification and drought fueled by climate change, combined with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 34 million people are at risk of famine. How to protect food systems in this grim context?

Katarzyna Dembska (KD): According to the IPCC, land use change, intensification of land use and climate change have contributed to desertification and land degradation. At the same time, many land-related responses that contribute to climate change adaptation and mitigation can also address desertification and land degradation, as well as improve food security. Examples include sustainable food production, improved and sustainable forest management, management of soil organic carbon, conservation of ecosystems and land restoration, reduction of deforestation and degradation, as well as reduction of losses and food waste.

Integrated crop and livestock systems are an example of sustainable food production, which increases efficiency and environmental sustainability with a truly circular approach: for example, manure increases crop production and crop residues and by-products feed animals, thus improving their productivity. Integrated rice-fish systems, with a long history in many Asian countries, are another example of highly integrated systems that also contribute to increased food security.

In addition, sustainable land management practices, implementing a zero expansion policy that do not require land use change, especially new agricultural land in natural ecosystems and species-rich forests, have been identified by the Eat-Lancet Commission as a key action to achieve the so-called great food transformation.

IPS: What should the public know about the link between diets and climate change?

Marta Antonelli (MA): Clothing, clothing accessories: Food systems, from farm to fork to disposal, account for 21 to 37 percent of anthropogenic GHG emissions. Adopting healthy and sustainable plant-based diets is a powerful lever for mitigating climate change, as well as promoting health, longevity and well-being. the Double Pyramid Health and Climate, developed as a tool to inform daily food choices, shows that all foods can be part of a diet that is good for us and for the planet, with frequency of consumption and appropriate portions. Vegetables, fruits and whole grains should be eaten daily; legumes and fish are the preferred sources of protein. There is still enormous potential to be released by establishing compulsory food education in schools; include sustainability concerns, in addition to those related to health, in national dietary guidelines; ensure favorable food environments that make it easy for citizens to adopt healthy and sustainable diets.

IPS: The United Nations Food Systems Summit in September hopes to help change the way food is grown, processed, packaged and marketed. What are your hopes for this historic summit?

MY: The United Nations Food System Summit (FSS) offers an unprecedented opportunity to energize the global journey towards healthy, safe, equitable and sustainable food systems, as well as to achieve the SDGs by raising awareness and making commitments concrete. Agreeing on a common goal for global food systems is a fundamental prerequisite for any transformation process. Nations, cities, municipalities and communities will be able to build their own context and a vision specific to their culture, inspired by this universal goal. Last but not least, the UN FSS is a unique opportunity to represent the voices of the millions of women who work across the food system, from farm to fork, helping to ensure global food security and place agroecology and regenerative agriculture at the top of the agenda.

IPS: The Barilla Foundation has been at the forefront of food systems research. Earlier this year, you unveiled the Food Systems Model that Integrates Nutrition and Climate. Can you tell me about the Foundation’s participation at the summit?

MY: The Barilla Foundation actively contributed to the journey towards UNFSS through various activities throughout the year, including the publication of a report on American food systems; the launch of the Seeds educational center; and the release of Double Pyramid Health and Climate with seven cultural versions. In September, a high-level event on the role of food businesses in transforming food systems will be organized as part of the initiative Fixing the food trade, with the UN SDSN, the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investments and the Santa Chiara Lab at the University of Siena.

IPS: What are some of the successful systems currently being implemented?

MY: The farm-to-fork strategy, defined by the European Commission in May 2020, can be seen as an attempt to create a more integrated food strategy in the European Union (EU). It presents a comprehensive approach covering all stages of the food supply chain, for the first time in Europe. It recognizes the great contribution that the transformation of the food system can make to achieve the decarbonisation target set by the European Green Deal, by setting concrete targets by 2030 that aim to address both environmental and public health concerns. . The involvement of farmers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers will determine whether the process defined by the farm-to-fork strategy is a game-changer in the EU.