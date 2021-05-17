Q&A: On the front line, the islands aim to capture climate initiatives

Extreme weather conditions associated with climate change have caused millions of dollars in loss and damage to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in recent years. Credit: Kenton X. Chance / IPS

KINGSTON / PARIS, May 17 (IPS) – The ‘all-virtual’ Latin America and Caribbean Climate Week (LACCW) which took place May 11-14 highlighted islands’ particular vulnerabilities to change climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. But the event – hosted by the Dominican Republic – also provided “important momentum for a successful United Nations Climate Change Conference” (COP 26) in November in Glasgow, according to the United Nations.

When this conference takes place, island states will undoubtedly be among the most vocal in calling for urgent climate action, again – just as they did at COP 21, joining the ‘1.5-for’ position. -stay alive ”in the perspective of the Paris Agreement. Yet island governments and their supporters are not just waiting for the biggest greenhouse gas emitters to listen to them (or fully commit to limiting the rise in global warming to 1.5 ° C). Instead, many are coming together to exchange ideas and come up with sustainable measures, in the face of an ever-present disaster.

In addition to LACCW, initiatives that have brought islands together include Island Innovation, a group founded and led by James Ellsmore, which hosted a high-profile Island Finance Forum in April. This four-day virtual event brought together a roster of entrepreneurs, non-governmental organizations, academics and other experts.

Officials such as Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda (who suffered a devastating hurricane in 2017) and Pearnel Charles Jr., senator and government minister of Jamaica – who warned of the serious climate-related economic issues, also participated. change.

Ellsmore told IPS that Island Innovation started with a newsletter and a series of virtual events, and has grown into a community of over 100,000 members. In addition, Ellsmore is the co-founder of the NGO Solar Head of State (SHOS), which “works with governments to push for action on renewable energy”.

The NGO focused on small island developing states, with solar installations at the office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the government house in Saint Lucia and the Presidential Palace in the Maldives. Ellsmore said SHOS is now working with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and the Pacific Islands Development Forum to install solar power on official residences “in the combined 24 member states of these organizations.”

In addition to working in the Caribbean, Ellsmore (who grew up on a farm in Shropshire, England) has worked in the United States and Colombia and is now based in Lisbon, Portugal.

The next global event he and Island Innovation are organizing will be the Virtual Island Summit, September 6-12. He spoke to IPS reporter AD McKenzie via email about these companies and others. A revised version of the interview follows.

IPS: The islands are at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Over the past few years, you have underlined this through a series of initiatives and conferences. Can you tell us how this work started?

JAMES ELLSMORE: Island Innovation first started out as a network, sharing the sustainability stories of rural, remote and island communities around the world. I saw that these island communities were facing many similar issues and that there was an opportunity for them to connect on a larger scale and collaborate. Islands as different as Greenland, Barbados, Okinawa and Saint Helena share some commonalities and we have created opportunities to build “digital bridges” to connect them. The community now includes more than 100,000 participants from all over the world.

Although the islands are so diverse, they share many common problems, with the effects of climate change of course among the most pressing. By creating this virtual space, remote islands from opposite corners of the globe can come together to highlight the challenges they face, share solutions and promote solutions for sustainable development.

IPS: At the recent Leaders Climate Summit, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, “Mother Nature doesn’t wait. The past decade has been the hottest on record. Dangerous greenhouse gases are at levels not seen for 3 million years. The global temperature has already risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius – moving towards the brink of disaster. Meanwhile, we are witnessing a steady rise in sea level, scorching temperatures, devastating tropical cyclones and epic forest fires. What can the islands do in the midst of this crisis?

I: I think it’s important to note that although islands, and in particular Small Island Developing States (SIDS), are on the front lines of climate change, they have clearly made their voices heard in pushing climate change to the fore. foreground of the agenda because as well as to prove their resilience. Promoting innovative financing models and economic diversification are essential to support island communities and SIDS, and this was one of the main focal points of our recent Island Financing Forum. At the United Nations, leaders who call for climate action often come from the islands, but these efforts to call for change affect everyone.

IPS: Your last conference, organized by your Island Innovation group and held virtually, was about finance. It drew some 6,000 registrants, with 70 speakers including prime ministers, climate finance experts, activists and others. What was the motivation for organizing this conference?

I: Our annual event, the Virtual Island Summit, covers a wide range of topics. Listening to participants’ feedback is important to me and I found that a common question that emerged from the Virtual Island Summit was how island communities can access the proposed sustainable financing solutions and projects. We launched the Island Finance Forum to connect our island stakeholders with financial experts, with a focus on sustainable and inclusive finance structures for island communities. So often there is enthusiasm for change, but there must be channels to fund action.

IPS: What did you look for in the potential fora?

I: The Island Finance Forum was a high profile event and we wanted to have the main financiers and experts responsible for projects that bring lasting and economic change in island communities. It is also very important for us to have Island speakers at our events who can give this perspective and experience firsthand. We have included high level island politicians such as the Prime Ministers of Fiji, Vanuatu and Antigua and Barbuda. Speakers also came from multinational financial institutions such as BNP Paribas and local island banks such as NCB Capital Markets in the Caribbean.

IPS: What do you think the participants got from the information provided and the discussions that took place?

I: I think we have achieved what we planned to do, which is to connect island stakeholders with “decision makers” and financial experts. As with all our events, we have created a space for sharing and exchanging knowledge and I hope our stakeholders can take these updates on successful and sustainable projects that can be implemented on their own islands. Our events include hundreds of islands and this diversity of participation is truly exciting.

IPS: Your next conference will be the Virtual Island Summit, September 6-12. What will be the main themes of this gathering?

I: The Virtual Island Summit has a much broader scope and will cover all of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. There will of course be a strong focus on solutions to mitigate climate change, as well as discussions on the blue economy, agriculture, tourism and post-Covid recovery. The Virtual Island Summit will also fuel our participation in COP26, where we plan to create an “island space” to share information about island communities. Much of this work involves breaking down silos and we always make sure to include representatives from government, NGOs, academia and the private sector.

IPS: How do you think this conference will help the islands in their fight against climate change and in addressing other issues that affect them, including the Covid-19 pandemic?

I: By facilitating these important global conversations and collaborations. Not just during the week of the event, but beyond, thanks to our online community where conversations flourish and we continue to learn from each other. Our events highlight that island communities are experiencing similar issues, but if we can continue to connect with each other to exchange knowledge on how to respond and act on issues, it can only be good. thing.