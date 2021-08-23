PYXERA Global Webinar Seeks to Disrupt Legacy of International Development Injustice

Fadzi Whande of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Indira Ahluwalia of KAUR Strategies join the August 26 event inspiring people to recognize ingrained racism and help eradicate it

WASHINGTON, August 23, 2021 / 3BL Media / – In the fifth installment of the ‘From Rhetoric to Action’ webinar series, PYXERA Global will host a conversation to help people working with the organization – especially representatives from businesses – understand their role in development, how to identify the racism that permeates the sector due to its colonial roots, and what they can do to stem the persistence of such inequalities.

The webinar, which comes just days after the International Day of Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition on August 23, will feature Fadzi Whande, Senior Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, Executive Leadership and Management, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Indira Ahluwalia, founder and president, KAUR Strategies LLC. PYXERA Global Vice President of Program Innovation Renay Loper will lead the frank conversation. Viewers can subscribe to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416297236713/WN_lp5VCib2RHWtAkR0xCsmdg.

“We are at a critical time to change course and transform the beliefs that have perpetuated inequality around the world,” said Loper. “We need to move the international development sector from a sector that imposes its preconceived responses on communities to one that listens to those communities, understands their needs and works alongside them to meet their challenges and preserve their heritage. “

“The events of the past 18 months have shown that systemic racism is deep and pervasive in all sectors, including international development,” Whande said. “With this awareness, diversity and inclusion cannot be the symbolic agenda item. If inclusive systems are the benchmark for progress, then it is imperative to challenge and change the mindsets, narratives and behaviors that hold back change. We are all responsible. The conversation is about our personal responsibility.

During the webinar, panelists will discuss:

Recent publication results Report of the United Nations Human Rights Office on Racial Justice and Equality which focuses on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent.

Political and social structures which form the foundations of racism in international development on a global scale, and how to recognize and name their various manifestations today.

Intent versus impact, how racism affects historically marginalized communities and groups in the international development equation, and the systemic responsibilities that must be introduced to enact lasting change.

How businesses can help disrupt traditional international development for lasting and equitable impact.

Webinar Details

Racial justice: disrupting beliefs and changing systems to transform international development

About the panelists

Fadzi whande is a global diversity and inclusion strategist and multiple award-winning advocate for social justice. She has worked in the non-profit, government and commercial sectors in Africa, Australia, the UK and the US. Over the course of her career, she has received numerous awards and accolades, including the 2019 Social Impact Award from the Organization of African Communities, Western Australia Finalist of the Year, Ambassador Day of the Australia, finalist for the Australian Human Rights Prize and recipient of the International Racial Equity Leadership Award in the United States.

Indira Ahluwalia is an activist and entrepreneur turned advisor, coach and author. Senior executive and trusted advisor with over 25 years of experience, Indira has founded, led and advised organizations and coached leaders to strengthen equanimity, fairness, efficiency and excellence. Previously, Indira had founded Development and Training Services, Inc. (dTS) to embed equality, responsibility and sustainability in international development. With work in 90 countries in the areas of gender and social inclusion, as well as monitoring and evaluation, dTS was named Small Business of the Year by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) . In 2015, Indira facilitated the acquisition of dTS by Palladium and launched KAUR Strategies in 2017.

Renay loper centers people as a motivated impact strategist by catalyzing change and leveraging the power of strategic cross-sector partnerships to change systems that address complex social issues and injustice in communities, globally . TO PYXERA Global, she is part of the management team, leads the development of new businesses and inclusive programs, co-leads the organization’s Anti-Racism Collective (ARC) and advises corporate clients on their social impact strategies. Prior to joining PYXERA Global, Renay worked at the Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership, where she developed diversity initiatives to enable universities serving minorities in the southern region of the United States to develop their programming related to Japan.

About the Rhetoric to Action webinar series

From rhetoric to action: dismantling structural racism through trisectoral approaches brings together leaders from all sectors to have frank, and sometimes difficult, conversations with the goal of providing information and resources to help leaders take meaningful action to dismantle structural racism and end social injustice. Many companies have issued statements on their promise to advance racial justice, and we want to help them deliver on their commitments.

This last From rhetoric to action The webinar focuses on the private sector as part of PYXERA Global’s three-sector approach. It follows on from four previous conversations that focused on the social and public sectors:

From Rhetoric to Action: How Businesses Can Dismantle Structural Racism Marcus Allen, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, discussed what businesses should know and do to dismantle structural racism from the perspective of a trusted community leader. Watch the online seminar.

Global Perspectives, Part I: Building Inclusive Approaches to Racial Equity and Social Justice Beyond the United States Dr Ambily Banerjee, Director, GSK, Rebecca Stevens, Manager, Global Health Partnerships, Novartis, and Bruno Honorio, Researcher and Content Analyst, Social Listening, QuintoAndar explore how other countries are learning from the United States and what Multinational companies can do to scale their efforts, impacting marginalized communities globally. Watch the online seminar.

Global Perspectives Part II Guests returned to explore what social injustices have occurred in the UK, Switzerland and Brazil since the first conversation, what governments should consider in terms of policy, as well as what individuals can do to bring about change. . Watch the online seminar.

Commitments in Action: Holding Declarations to Achieve Racial Justice. Garfield Bowen of 3M, Director of Social Justice Strategy and Initiatives and Scott Morris, Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, as well as Dr. Robin Coger, Dean of the College of Engineering, and Dr. Kevin James, Dean of the College of Business and Economics from North Carolina A&T State University (referred to as HBCU – Historically Black College / University) joined Renay Loper to discuss how 3M is bringing its racial and social justice commitments to life through partnerships, and how HBCUs are an integral part of their journey. Watch the online seminar.

PYXERA Global harnesses the unique strengths of businesses, governments, social sector organizations, educational institutions and individuals to enhance the capacities of individuals and communities to solve complex problems and achieve mutually beneficial goals. With a quarter of a century of experience in over 90 countries, our team is passionate and dedicated to meeting challenges and identifying opportunities for global engagement for our customers and partners.

