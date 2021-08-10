Putting together the history of Stasi espionage

The researchers first cut the bags lengthwise, being careful not to disturb the torn tangle of paper inside. Then, they loosely scan the bags, removing leftover food, trash, or anything else mixed up during the chaotic rush to destroy the evidence.

They are working to put together, piece by piece, some 40 to 55 million pieces of paper that were torn and stuffed into bags by the East German secret police in the last days of the German Democratic Republic.

When pro-democracy protesters stormed the secret police compound in 1989 and 1990, they found agents at work inside, shredding, reducing and tearing documents by hand. The Ministry of State Security, known as the Stasi, was desperately trying to destroy surveillance records it had collected over four decades of spying on its own citizens.