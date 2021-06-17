Putin’s summit reframes US-Russian relations around what is practical

President Biden’s summit “reset” was less about trying to make a friend of Russia and more about reframing what the United States thinks it can accomplish by engaging with President Vladimir Putin.

Driving the news: The Geneva meeting did not result in any immediate progress beyond the ambassadorial back-to-work agreements and plans to launch nuclear security talks. But in classic Biden fashion – aviators on, jacket off, and a line on the invasion of Russia he needed to clarify was a joke – the US president used a post-summit press conference to explain his approach.

Details: “My agenda is not against Russia,” but for the United States, Biden said Wednesday. There were “no threats”, no hyperbole, just “simple assertions”. The relationship is “not a matter of trust” but of self-interest and verification.

“I did what I came to do,” Biden said, using words like “practical,” “mutual benefit” and “benefit the world,” while saying he wanted Putin to hear directly from him what which the United States considers unacceptable.

He said he touched on election interference, cyber attacks, Ukraine, commerce and the plight of imprisoned Americans.

There were also warnings. If jailed opposition leader Alexi Navalny died, Biden said, the consequences would be “devastating for Russia.”

The president also said he warned Putin that 16 specific pieces of critical US infrastructure were off limits to cyber hacks and said he asked the Russian leader to think, “How would you feel if ransomware destroyed your oilfield pipelines? “

Biden said Putin “is still concerned that we are actually looking to bring him down,” but “the last thing he wants now is a cold war.”

Between the lines: The president’s approach to Putin followed his approach to Congress: try to take the more optimistic path, give him time, and be prepared to move forward with consequences.

It’s the same with Putin. He said he wanted to work together and would set up a meeting structure to promote cooperation and then assess the results in several months.

There was also a very strong line in which he made it clear: “We have significant cybernetic capabilities, he knows that.”

Biden is playing a slightly longer game, which is why he irritated to some of the more momentary analyzes of the results of his meeting.

In essence, the President is gearing up for a big second act at home and abroad.

What to watch: Biden predicted that it could be six months to a year before it becomes clear just how possible relations with Russia are.

When asked why the meeting was shorter than planned, Biden said he and Putin had come so far in the first session that, “After two hours there, we looked at each other like:” OK, what’s next? “”

