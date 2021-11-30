Putin warns the West: Moscow has a ‘red line’ on Ukraine and NATO

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin sternly warned NATO on Tuesday against deploying troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a firm response.

Commenting on Western concerns over Russia’s alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said Moscow is also concerned about NATO exercises near its borders.

Speaking to participants of an online investment forum. the Russian president said NATO’s eastward expansion threatened Moscow’s core security interests. He expressed concern that NATO could eventually use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles capable of reaching Russia’s command centers in just five minutes.

“The emergence of such threats represents a ‘red line’ for us,” Putin said. “I hope that common sense and responsibility for their own countries and the world community will eventually prevail.”

He added that Moscow has been forced to counter the growing threats by developing new hypersonic weapons.

“What should we do?” Putin said. “We would need to develop something similar to target those who threaten us. And we can do it even now.

He said a new hypersonic missile due to enter service with the Russian Navy early next year would be able to hit targets in a comparable time.

“It would also only take five minutes to reach those giving the orders,” Putin said.

The Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound over a distance of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), underwent a series of tests, most recently on Monday.

Ukrainian and Western officials expressed concern this month that a Russian military build-up near Ukraine could signal Moscow’s plans to invade its former Soviet neighbor. NATO foreign ministers warned Russia on Tuesday that any attempt to further destabilize Ukraine would be a costly mistake.

The Kremlin insisted it had no such intention and accused Ukraine and its Western backers of pretending to cover up their own supposedly aggressive designs.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after the country’s Kremlin-friendly president was ousted from power by mass protests and also supported a separatist insurgency that erupted in eastern Ukraine .

Earlier this year, an increase in ceasefire violations in the east and a concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine fueled fears of war, but tensions eased when Moscow withdrew the bulk of the war. his forces after maneuvers in April.

He argued that to avoid tensions, Russia and the West should negotiate agreements that take into account the security interests of the parties.

The Russian leader noted that Russia was deeply concerned about NATO exercises near its borders, pointing to a recent exercise involving US strategic bombers.

“Strategic bombers, which carry precision weapons and are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, were flying 20 kilometers (12 miles) from our border,” he said. “This poses a threat to us.”