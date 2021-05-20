Putin to potential attackers: “ going to break his teeth ”

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that some of the country’s foreign enemies dreamed of biting off pieces of the country’s vast territory, warning that Moscow “would break its teeth” if they ever tried.

In strong remarks during a meeting with officials, the Russian president noted that foreign efforts to contain Russia go back centuries.

“Historically, the same thing has happened: once Russia got stronger, they found excuses to hinder its development,” Putin said, alleging that some criticism of Russia that he did not named argued that it was unfair for her to keep her vast natural resources on her own.

“Everyone wants to bite us or bite us something, but those who want to do so should know that we will put their teeth out so that they cannot bite,” the Russian leader said. “The development of our army is the guarantee.”

The Kremlin has made the modernization of the country’s armed forces a top priority amid tensions in relations with the United States and its allies. Russian-Western relations fell to post-Cold War lows following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, accusations of Russian interference in elections, hacking attacks and Other problems.

Putin said Western sanctions against Russia continue a long-standing historical trend of containing a powerful rival, citing Russian Tsar Alexander III who accused “everyone is afraid of our vastness.”

“Even after we have lost a third of our potential” when the former Soviet republics became independent after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet collapse, “Russia is still too big for some,” Putin said.

He claimed that Russia now has the most modern strategic nuclear forces compared to other nuclear powers, including state-of-the-art weapons like the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.

Putin accused the country of having succeeded in reorganizing its arsenals without placing too heavy a burden on the national economy by carefully choosing military priorities.

He noted that Russia is expected to spend the equivalent of $ 42 billion on defense this year, against a Pentagon’s $ 700 billion budget.

“We have succeeded in supporting our armed forces without militarizing the state budget, and we will continue to do so,” Putin said.