“ Putin-style democracy ”: how the republicans gerrymander the card

Republicans believe they have a great chance of taking control of the US House of Representatives in 2022, needing a change of around six seats to remove Nancy Pelosi as president and derail Joe Biden’s agenda .

Related: In the House: John Boehner’s complaint for pre-Trump Republicans

To help themselves, they are pushing voter suppression laws forward in nearly every state, hoping to minimize Democratic turnout.

But the Republicans are also brewing another, arguably more powerful tool that experts say could allow them to take control of the House without winning a single vote beyond their 2020 total, or for that matter blocking one. only Democratic voter.

This tool is redistributing – the Congressional border redistribution, undertaken once every 10 years – and Republicans have unilateral control of it in a critical number of states.

“Public sentiment in 2020 favored Democrats, and Democrats retained control of the House of Representatives,” said Samuel Wang, professor of neuroscience and director of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. “[But] due to redistribution and redistribution, these factors would be enough to cause a change in control of the House even if public opinion did not change at all. “

While the redistribution gives politicians in some states the ability to redraw political boundaries, the redistribution means there are more districts to play with. After each U.S. census, each of the 50 states is allocated a share of the 435 House seats based on population. States win or lose seats in the process.

The threat of extreme gerrymandering is more serious today than it ever was Josh Silver

Due to population growth, Republican states including Texas, Florida and North Carolina are expected to gain seats before 2022, although the allocation has not been finalized as the 2020 census is delayed by the pandemic. coronavirus.

Republican-controlled legislatures will have the power to wedge new districts almost anywhere they see fit, with a freedom they would not have enjoyed just 10 years ago, due to two controversial Supreme Court rulings.

The story continues

“The threat of extreme gerrymandering is more serious today than it has ever been before due to the combination of a relinquishment of oversight by the courts and the Department of Justice, combined with new powers. high-performance computing, ”said Josh Silver, director of Represent.us. The non-partisan group published a report this month warning that dozens of states “are at extreme or high risk of having their constituencies rigged for the next decade.”

“Frankly,” said Silver, “what we see around the gerrymandering by the authoritarian wing of the Republican Party is part of the Putin-led democracy they are promoting – this combination of voter suppression and gerrymandering.”

The rules governing the control of redistribution vary from state to state. The process may involve state legislatures acting alone, governors or independent commissions. The cards are said to last 10 years, although they are subject to legal challenges that could result in their being lost. to be thrown.

New Republican gerrymandering efforts are expected to focus on urban areas in southern states that are home to a disproportionate number of voters of color – meaning those voters are more likely to be disenfranchised.

In Texas, cartographers could try to add districts to the growing population centers of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth without increasing the representation of the minority and Democratic voters who account for the growth. In Florida, they could add Republican voters to a growing Democratic district north of Orlando. In North Carolina, where the Democratic governor is excluded from the process, Republican cartographers may seek to add a district in the Democratic-leaning Research Triangle, so as to elect more Republicans.

Republicans could also seek to reimburse voters of color in Atlanta who propelled Biden to victory and resulted in the defeat of two Republican senators in a special election in Georgia in January, by cracking and packing those voters in new districts. .

“Republicans could get a seat by rearranging the lines around blacks and other Democrats in the Atlanta area,” Wang said.

Racial gerrymandering – or the use of race as a central criterion to draw district boundaries, as opposed to party identification or some other signifier – remains vulnerable to challenge in federal courts, unlike criteria gerrymandering. supporters, which was declared “outside the reach of federal courts” by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, in 2019.

John Roberts, seen at the Capitol in Washington. Photograph: Leah Millis / Reuters

A separate roberts decisionThe 2013 Shelby County v Holder court is seen as adding to the likelihood of gerrymandering. The ruling freed counties with a serious history of racial discrimination against voters from federal oversight imposed by the 1965 Voting Rights Act. This means that in 2021, some southern lawmakers will draw district boundaries without such control for the first time in 50 years.

“ Much more national awareness ”

Potential legal challenges aside, the success of Republican cartographers is not a given. The turnout in future elections – higher or lower – could defeat expectations based on historical trends. The partisan mix of voters in any district can change unpredictably. And stretching a card to twist an extra seat could make cardholders vulnerable.

Public awareness of these anti-democratic efforts has grown, Wang said, since a 2010 Republican effort called Redmap garnered dozens of “extra” seats.

“There is a much more national awareness of gerrymandering,” Wang said. “And citizens’ groups are now much more present than they were 10 years ago.”

Silver said the threat of gerrymandering has redoubled the urgency to advance voting rights legislation that was passed by the US House but stagnated in the Senate.

“That’s why we need to pass the For the People Act, which is a federal law that, with one stroke of the president’s pen, would create independent commissions in all 50 states, end voter suppression and restore representative democracy in the United States, ”he said. .

“We have to stop the gerrymandering or else there will be no representative democracy in America, period – only predetermined and symbolic election results.”