Putin self-isolates as infections violate inner circle: COVID updates

The number of children across the country who have been infected with COVID-19 has declined this week but is still at staggering levels: an increase of more than 2,700% since the end of June.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new data Monday showing that the number of cases in children has “increased exponentially” in recent weeks.

Data show that more than 243,000 children were infected last week, a drop from the previous week when nearly 252,000 cases were reported, but still the “second highest number of child cases in a week. since the start of the pandemic “.

This is a huge jump from the 8,447 cases reported in late June or 12,100 in early July, AAP data shows.

The surprising leap comes as more schools return to in-person learning and tensions rise over mandates on vaccinations and masks across the country.

►Despite a small drop in new daily COVID-19 cases since a recent spike last week, the Wisconsin coronavirus outbreak remains at levels last seen in winter.

►Iowa school districts once again have the power to promulgate mask warrants after a a federal judge temporarily blocked a law banning them to do.

►Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threatens local governments with a fine of $ 5,000 per violation for forcing their employees to be vaccinated.

►A group of gorillas at the Atlanta Zoo must be vaccinated after testing positive for coronavirus, says public statement by zoo officials released on Sunday.

Numbers of the day: The United States has recorded more than 41 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 662,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Global totals: Over 225.3 million cases and 4.6 million deaths. Almost 179 million Americans – 53.9% of the population – have been fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What we read: Most children who suffer from long debilitating symptoms of COVID-19 are doing better. Doctors worry about those who don’t.

COVID has thrown millions of people out of work, many into poverty

Americans’ incomes fell last year and more people were living in poverty as the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown millions of people out of work. Median U.S. household income fell 2.9% to $ 67,500, the Census Bureau said on Tuesday, the first significant drop since 2011. This follows gains of 1.8% in 2017, from 0.9 % in 2018 and 6.8% in 2019. Household income includes premiums, social security, government assistance payments, and investment interest and dividends, among other sources.

Last year, 37.2 million people lived in poverty, 3.3 million more than in 2019. The poverty rate increased after five consecutive annual declines, from 10.5% to 11.4 % in 2019.

Man who spent 16 years on death row before being released dies from COVID

A man who has spent a third of his life on death row as a result of wrongful murder conviction died COVID-19. Damon Thibodeaux died two weeks ago, nine years after DNA evidence cleared him and he was released from solitary confinement at Angola prison in Louisiana. Thibodeaux was arrested in 1996 for the murder of his 14-year-old cousin in New Orleans. New York’s Project Innocence then re-examined the case, and Thibodeaux’s conviction was ultimately overturned.

“He was only 47, so he wasted 16 years of his life behind bars for something he didn’t do,” Steve Kaplan, former Thibodeaux lawyer, told USA TODAY Kaplan said, “The resilience and strength of spirit to endure. what he endured on death row requires a mental toughness beyond my comprehension. “

Children can be long-haul too

Most children with the virus recover quickly and the illness is mild. But about 2% to 3%, estimated the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, fight a range of puzzling and sometimes debilitating symptoms that span weeks or months with no explanation and no clear end date. Clinics are springing up to provide care for these children, and researchers are studying how the virus triggered their lingering symptoms and how best to treat them. So far, the answers are few and the list of questions long.

“Everyone wants quick answers,” said Daniel Munblit, a pediatric immune system expert at Imperial College London who is researching long-term COVID-19. “We have no answers.”

Putin isolates himself over COVID cases in his inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolating himself because of coronavirus cases in his entourage, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, adding that he had tested negative for COVID-19. Putin was fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second injection in April. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Putin was “absolutely healthy” but would self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who contracted the virus. On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He greeted Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus and met Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“Even in my entourage, problems arise with this COVID,” said the Russian leader as quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti. “We have to look at what’s really going on there. I think I may have to quarantine myself soon. A lot of people around (me) are sick. “

Who will be eligible for a booster vaccine?

In just a week, COVID-19 vaccine boosters could begin to be available to all fully vaccinated Americans. But exactly who will be eligible and when will not be decided until two key science advisory committees meet a few days before the start date of the Biden administration on September 20.

That leaves little reaction time for healthcare system administrators like Dr Tammy Lundstrom, chief medical officer of Michigan-based Trinity Health, which operates 91 hospitals and 120 continuing care facilities in 22 states.

“We have our data team ready to push the button to help us identify all of our patients who are ready for a recall,” Lundstrom said. “We look forward to advice, as do everyone.”

Originally, President Joe Biden said that a third booster dose for people with healthy immune systems would be offered starting September 20 to anyone who received their second injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine ago. is at least eight months old, pending clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

But the administration backed down slightly from concerns that the announcement was ahead of recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committees. The FDA committee meets Friday to discuss recall recommendations; the CDC committee meeting is not yet scheduled but could take place the next day to meet the September 20 target.

