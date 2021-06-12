World
Putin says relations with US at their lowest in years – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Poutine, in an interview with NBC News before his meeting with the US president Joe biden next week said US-Russian relations were at their lowest in years.
Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. the White House said Biden would bring up ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, the imprisonment of dissidents and other issues that angered the relationship.
“We have a bilateral relationship which has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years,” Putin said, according to an NBC translation of excerpts from an interview broadcast Friday.
Putin praised former President Donald Asset as “an extraordinary, talented individual,” and said that Biden, as a career politician, was “radically different” from Trump.
Asked whether Biden called him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he heard dozens of such accusations. “It’s not something that worries me in the least,” Putin said.
Biden, at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe this week, said: “We are not seeking to come into conflict with Russia.”
“We want a stable and predictable relationship … but I have been clear: the United States will respond in a strong and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”
Putin was questioned about several Russian dissidents blamed for their deaths in Moscow, including former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned in 2006. Putin called the issue “verbal indigestion”. He said some of those responsible for the deaths are in prison.
On the issue of recent ransomware attacks the United States blamed on Russia, Putin denied any knowledge of the hacks and called on Biden to strike a cyberspace deal with him, NBC News said.
Putin also dismissed a report in the Washington post this week that Russia was preparing to provide Iran with an advanced satellite that would allow it to track potential military targets across the Middle East.
“This is all fake news. At the very least, I don’t know anything about that sort of thing,” Putin said, according to NBC News. “It’s just absurd garbage.”
