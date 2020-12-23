World
Putin says he expects no change in US relations under Biden – Times of India
MOSCOW: Less than a month before Joe Biden settles down the White HouseRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he did not expect much change Moscowthe links of Washington, while his staff said they were less optimistic.
Biden is expected to take a tougher stance on Russia than Donald trump, whose rise to the US presidency in 2016 was marred by accusations of Russian interference to revive his campaign.
Putin was one of the last leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory, sending his congratulatory message six weeks after the November 3 vote and saying he was ready for “collaboration.”
Putin told officials on Wednesday that he did not expect any change in his relationship with United States after Biden took office, speaking after the president-elect promised to punish Russia for a major cyberattack.
“Now about the change of leadership in the United States and that will be more difficult for us. I don’t think so. It will be business as usual,” Putin said in a meeting with lawmakers and government officials.
He spoke after senior Russian officials said they expected nothing “good” from the Biden administration.
Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to reporters earlier Wednesday, said the Kremlin expected “nothing positive” in its dealings with Washington.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made a similar note.
“We certainly don’t expect anything good,” Ryabkov said in an interview with the Interfax news agency.
“And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom have made their careers on Russophobia and have thrown mud on my country,” he added.
Washington recently accused Russia of a major cyberattack on government agencies – a claim Moscow has denied.
Biden said on Tuesday the attack could not go “unanswered”, vowing to retaliate once he takes office on January 20.
The US president-elect has also accused Trump of downplaying the seriousness of the attack.
Russia and the United States have a litany of issues to deal with following the transition of power in Washington.
Tensions raged for months over the fate of New start, which caps the number of nuclear warheads held by Washington and Moscow and expires in February 2021.
No agreement has been reached on the extension of the last major nuclear arms reduction agreement between Russia and the United States.
the Iran The nuclear deal has also been on the verge of collapse since Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran.
Ryabkov said Moscow should take a “total containment” approach to its relations with the United States and maintain a “selective dialogue” on matters of interest to Russia.
Both Peskov and Ryabkov have said Russia will not initiate any contact with Biden’s transitional staff.
Referring to new US sanctions imposed this week on 45 Russian organizations because of their military ties, Ryabkov said the outgoing administration was trying to “slam the door loudly”.
“We are going from bad to worse,” Ryabkov said.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday promised a response to the new sanctions, saying the United States “has long been pursuing a hostile policy” towards Russia.
Despite initial hopes that Moscow-Washington relations could improve under Trump, Russia’s relations with the United States continued to deteriorate during his presidency, reaching their lowest point since the end of the war. cold.
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russia and withdrew from a Cold War arms control pact – the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty – leaving the two countries at risk of a new arms race.
More recently, the US administration announced that it would close its two remaining consulates in Russia, leaving the Moscow embassy as the last US diplomatic mission in the country.
Despite the tensions, Putin expressed hope that Biden’s assumption of office would be an opportunity to improve bilateral relations.
Speaking at his year-end press conference last week, Putin said he hoped some existing problems “will be resolved under the new administration.”
But the Russian leader also criticized the West as “aggressive”, saying that by comparison Russia was “warm and cuddly”.
