World

putin: Putin demands Ukraine end ‘military operations’ – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine “immediately” end military operations in the east of the country or face responsibility for possible bloodshed, as he recognized the independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatists.
“We demand an immediate end to military operations,” whore said, addressing Ukraine’s leadership during an hour-long national address late monday. “Otherwise, all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed will be fully on the conscience of the regime in power in Ukraine,” he added.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Putin Orders Forces to Russia-Backed Ukraine Regions and Hints at Wider Military Aims

9 mins ago

Israeli probe finds no sign of police abuse in spyware case

2 hours ago

Struggle in Guatemala Offers Hope for Latin Americas Indigenous People

4 hours ago

Dominican Republic begins building border wall with Haiti

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button