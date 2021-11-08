World
Putin: Putin and CIA chief discuss “regional conflicts”: Kremlin – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Poutine discussed regional conflicts and a crisis in ties with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency who made a rare trip to Moscow last week, the Kremlin said on Monday.
head of the CIA William burns was in Russia for two days of meetings with senior officials at the request of President Joe Biden, the US embassy said.
CNN reported last week that Burns had been sent to Moscow to warn the Kremlin of the alleged build-up of troops near Ukrainethe border. He said that after his meetings in Russia, Burns spoke with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by telephone.
The Kremlin spokesman said on Monday that Putin and Burns discussed bilateral relations, “regional conflicts” and a crisis in diplomatic relations. He did not provide further details.
Burns, who was the United States’ ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008, visited Moscow during a serious crisis in relations between Moscow and Washington.
Biden has increased the pressure on Putin since he became President of the United States in January. In May, Russia officially designated the United States as a “hostile state”.
The Pentagon said last week it was closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine amid reports of further reinforcement of Russian troops on the country’s border.
Publicly, Ukraine has denied reports of a further build-up of Russian troops.
The Ukrainian military is locked in a latent conflict with pro-Russian separatists that erupted after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
After a rise in violence earlier this year, Russia amassed around 100,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders in the spring, raising fears of a major escalation. Under pressure from Kiev’s western allies, Moscow subsequently announced a withdrawal.
