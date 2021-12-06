World
Putin: Parents of ex-US Marine urge Biden to press for freedom of son jailed in Putin talks – Times of India
MOSCOW: The parents of Trevor Roseau, a former US Navy held in a Russian prison, urged President Joe Biden Monday to raise the case of their son with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Poutine during virtual talks to press for his freedom.
Biden and Putin are due to meet by videoconference Tuesday with Ukraine which will certainly dominate the agenda, as the build-up of Russian troops has fueled fears of a possible attack. Moscow denies such a plan.
Ahead of the talks, Reed’s parents Joey and Paula said they feared a major escalation involving Ukraine could jeopardize their 30-year-old’s chances of being released.
“We need President Biden to do whatever it takes to get our son home before it’s too late. We don’t want Trevor (…) to be left behind,” he said. they said in a statement to Reuters.
Reed, from Texas, was sentenced to nine years in prison last year after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers in Moscow while drunk during a visit in 2019. He denied the charges and the United States called his trial a “theater of the absurd.”
Him and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage whom he denied, were presented as possible candidates for a prisoner exchange with the United States.
Russian media have presented Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine and Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence, as possible candidates for an exchange.
“He (Reed) needs his president to bring him and Paul Whelan home and he needs elected officials to help the president do whatever it takes to make that happen,” the parents’ statement said. .
Reed and Whelan are on a long list of contentious issues between Putin and Biden.
Biden and Putin are due to meet by videoconference Tuesday with Ukraine which will certainly dominate the agenda, as the build-up of Russian troops has fueled fears of a possible attack. Moscow denies such a plan.
Ahead of the talks, Reed’s parents Joey and Paula said they feared a major escalation involving Ukraine could jeopardize their 30-year-old’s chances of being released.
“We need President Biden to do whatever it takes to get our son home before it’s too late. We don’t want Trevor (…) to be left behind,” he said. they said in a statement to Reuters.
Reed, from Texas, was sentenced to nine years in prison last year after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers in Moscow while drunk during a visit in 2019. He denied the charges and the United States called his trial a “theater of the absurd.”
Him and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage whom he denied, were presented as possible candidates for a prisoner exchange with the United States.
Russian media have presented Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine and Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence, as possible candidates for an exchange.
“He (Reed) needs his president to bring him and Paul Whelan home and he needs elected officials to help the president do whatever it takes to make that happen,” the parents’ statement said. .
Reed and Whelan are on a long list of contentious issues between Putin and Biden.