Putin orders new gun laws after school shooting kills 9

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP via Getty Images

MOSCOW – President Putin immediately ordered a review of laws allowing civilians to access semi-automatic weapons after the latest tragic example of Russia epidemic shootings in American schools.

At least nine people were killed after a semi-automatic rifle attack in the city of Kazan on Monday. Children – who have become accustomed to ‘Columbiner’ rampaged across Russia for the past ten years – were so terrified that they jumped out of classroom windows to escape the filming.

Horrific video circulating on social media shows students collapsing from third floor windows. Local media reported that at least two students died in the fall. At least seven students and two school staff were killed in total. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviyev, was arrested at the scene.

Colombine-inspired shootings on the rise among young Russians

The alleged shooter posted a selfie on Telegram before the massacre, posing in front of a mirror wearing a blood red mask and an armored vest with loaded, zipped pockets. On May 6, he posted: “I will kill a lot of biological waste.” It is not yet clear whether the attacker’s social media profiles were linked to the dystopian online world of Russian Columbine school shooting fans known as the Columbiners.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration at School No.175 of the Semi-Autonomous Republic of Tatarstan in southern Russia. The children were dressed in white shirts and prepared to mark Victory Day, in remembrance of WWII veterans.

The weapon used in the shooting – a Hatsan Escort semi-automatic shotgun – was manufactured by the same Turkish company as the shotgun used to kill 21 students during the war. Kertch Polytechnic School Massacre in Crimea in 2018.

The Kremlin has said it will proceed with the introduction of new restrictions on gun ownership, in a country where the rules are already much stricter than the United States.

“The president gave the order to urgently draw up a new provision concerning the types of weapons that can be in civilian hands, taking into account the weapon [used today]Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The story continues

The Russians own more than 20 million firearms, licensed to hunt and sport. Weapons with magazines containing more than ten rounds or bursts of bullets are already prohibited. To obtain a permit, citizens must obtain a mental health certificate from a health professional.

Russia’s parliament has previously considered a law to punish doctors for misdiagnosing patients or giving gun licenses to people with mental health problems. The problem is, you can also buy a psychologist’s medical certificate online for less than $ 20.

Alexander Verkhovsky, head of the SOVA center – which monitors radical youth groups – told the Daily Beast that his organization has been following several social media groups created by Russian teens devoted to fetishizing the Columbine High School massacre.

Crimea teenager ‘dreamed’ of giving Russia its own columbine massacre

“Russian columbines are just haters. They are not politically motivated, ”he said.

Whatever their motivation, their actions have ended the lives of dozens of young people across Russia.

On October 17, 2018, an 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov killed 21 people and injured 61 people at a school in Crimea. Last year another teenager, Danila Monakhov, 18, kill seven years before committing suicide in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. Before embarking on his rampage, Monakhov posted on social media: “The day of resurrection is coming soon.” The shooter indicated that his birthday was on the same day as the Columbine massacre: April 20, 1999.

Heartbroken families who were affected by this latest attack demanded to know why the school had such poor security. Officials explained that there were at least 40,000 schools in Russia and that it would be impossible to provide armed security to every school.

According to one account, the alleged shooter wanted exact revenge on a former teacher: “She told him he would fail high school, that he had to leave after the 9th grade, which he did,” said one. peer to a Russian radio station, adding that the suspect was a low-key student and didn’t have many friends.

Verkhovsky explained that he would not be surprised if the Kazan suspect was encouraged in Russian Colombiner chat rooms. “I think the Kerch gunman, who killed more than 20 people, impresses them,” he said.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.