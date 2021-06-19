Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia election list

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that his foreign minister and defense minister would top the list of candidates for the dominant United Russia party in September’s parliamentary elections.

By placing Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the list, Putin aims to increase voters’ enthusiasm for the party whose support has waned.

Shoigu and Lavrov both have considerable popularity for their strong positions on the military and challenges to the West. Being on the party list does not require them to sit in parliament if they are elected.

Notably absent from the list announced at a party convention was Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and prime minister who is president of United Russia. Medvedev stepped down as prime minister in January 2020 and took on the less visible post of deputy chairman of the national security council.

Although United Russia dominates the country’s politics and forms Putin’s power base, his support is waning. An April poll by independent pollster Levada Center found that only 42% of voters would vote for the party in the September 19 parliamentary election.